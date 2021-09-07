Death of Norwood infant still under investigation; cause of death inconclusive after autopsy

Authorities are working to determine what caused the death of an infant in Norwood over the weekend, prosecutors said Tuesday.
David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office, confirmed via email that an autopsy had been conducted but was inconclusive, so the cause of the infant’s death is currently “undetermined pending additional testing and study.”
No charges have been filed in connection with the case, which remains under investigation by Norwood and State Police.
Traub had said Monday that the infant was taken to an area hospital Sunday but did not survive. Officials haven’t identified the parents or the child.
