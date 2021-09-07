Elorza defends his decision to make Providence recreation director a police major

In an interview Tuesday with the Globe, the mayor said that Stephens, who is highly regarded as a longtime NCAA referee, stood out to him from the other three finalists, all of whom were police officers of color.

Although he will be required to recruit new officers, run the police academy, handle promotions and establish a diversion program as Major of Community Relations and Diversion Services, Stephens has no training or experience in law enforcement or criminal justice or diversion programs.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Tuesday defended his decision to appoint a civilian — the city’s recreation director, Michael Stephens — to a newly created position as a major in the Providence Police Department.

The major will also be required to build relationships with the community and social service agencies, and promote the Police Department’s programs — areas where the mayor said Stephens would shine.

“I reached the final decision in close consultation with the chief and commissioner, and what we felt this role could do to police-community relations, especially at a moment when it’s a priority,” Elorza said. “Mike stood out as the one with the most experience for that part of the work.”

The mayor said he placed a priority on building relationships between the police and community, and working on a new crisis-response program that diverts some calls from police. Along with serving as director of recreation since 2015, Stephens is a founder of Rhode Island Breakers AAU basketball program, coached at the Davey Lopes Recreation Center, and was president of the West Elmwood Intruders youth football team.

“The strong track record of building partnerships in the community is an area where Mike stood out,” Elorza said.

However, Elorza said that neither he nor Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, nor Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. have figured out how Stephens will fit into the police command structure or do the work. Stephens isn’t trained or certified in law enforcement, and will not wear a uniform, carry weapons, or be able to enforce any laws or ordinances, Clements told the Globe.

“I do have a high level of confidence that Michael Stephens can develop deep relationships as it relates to partnerships and community engagement,” Clements said Tuesday. “He’s a civilian and will not be in a sworn position, this would be more of a civilian role.”

The mayor demurred when asked about a proposal by City Council President John Igliozzi to officially turn the police major position into a civilian job.

“In terms how this is operationalized, that’s a task for the police chef and the commissioner,” Elorza said. “If they feel comfortable he can perform this role at a high level, and I trust their judgment, we’ll explain to folks how this is going to work.”

When asked how the position would work, Elorza did not offer details. Though there are cities with civilian oversight, and civilian public safety officers, the mayor was unable to name any other municipalities that have placed an inexperienced civilian into a high-ranked police command position.

The move invited comparisons with Elorza’s first political rival, former Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., who notoriously meddled with hiring, job assignments, and promotions at the Providence Police Department.

An investigative report completed in 2004, after Cianci went to federal prison, said that the Providence Police Department was riddled with “corruption, collusion and political influence” with hiring and promotions during his time in office.

When Elorza ran for mayor against Cianci in 2014, he called out the convicted felon for “constant political interference in the Providence Police Department and widespread corruption.”

Reminded on Tuesday about his criticism of Cianci’s actions at the Police Department, Elorza said that Stephens was chosen through a hiring process, with the mayor making the final choice from a pool of finalists.

Even the hiring process has raised questions.

On Friday, when the city quietly announced Stephens’ promotion, a spokeswoman provided a copy of the job posting that said applicants were required to have a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or the equivalent, and at least 10 years of law enforcement experience.

On Tuesday, the mayor’s office said that was the wrong job posting and provided an updated posting with the same job title and same job responsibilities. But the requirements for the updated posting were much more vague.

In the updated posting, applicants only needed “a background with strong leadership and managerial skills and must be fully aware of community needs, principles and goals.” And though all but one of the current Providence police command staff have masters degrees in criminal justice, and the major in charge of detectives also has a law degree, the updated job posting for the new major — which is a command staff position — calls for only an associate’s degree or at least 10 ten years of equivalent professional experience.

Elorza said the requirements were loosened in order to attract more applicants, which included police and civilians. On Tuesday, he said that Stephens, who attended community college but whose LinkedIn profile does not reference any degrees earned, “absolutely meets the requirements.”

Generally at police agencies, bachelors degrees, at a minimum, and law-enforcement experience are requirements for officers seeking command staff positions.

When asked why law enforcement experience was no longer a requirement, Elorza indicated that he had the approval of Commissioner Paré and Chief Clements.

“I consulted with commissioner and chief and they both felt comfortable with his background that he’d be able to do this work. If they are comfortable, I’m comfortable,” Elorza told the Globe. “Both the commissioner and the chief believe that Mike not only is right for this job, but can do it at a high level, and I trust their judgement.”

The chief reports to the commissioner, who reports to the mayor. The commissioner sent a brief statement Tuesday: “I agree that Michael Stephens is right for the job and can have a positive impact at a high level.”

Stephens, 48, has worked for the city for 24 years, including the last six years as recreation director. He’s eligible to receive his pension after 25 years of service. His current salary is $110,872.

The mayor did not say what he will be paid as police major, but the original job posting listed the salary range as $113,268 to $120,189. A police department spokeswoman said Tuesday the salary range for the updated posting — the one with looser requirements — is 4.5 percent higher, from $116,666 to $137,157.

Stephens is giving up this season officiating at the NCAA, a job that pays about $3,000 per game. A spokeswoman for the mayor said that Stephens will continue to work as coordinator of men’s basketball officials for America East Conference and for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

While Elorza said the new major would focus on building relationships between the police and the community and cited Stephens’ experience in that area, the Providence police department already has a strong community policing initiative. The department was overhauled nearly 20 years ago, and all officers were trained as community police.

In 2017, Clements established a community relations bureau to create and run youth programs, community events, and mentorships to help strengthen police relationships with the people they serve.

The bureau has been led by Captain Henry Remolina, who is Latino, and who was just promoted to major

There has been a push to recruit more officers of color, but few are promoted. There are just 11 Black officers in Rhode Island with a rank higher than patrolman.

Elorza pointed out that, under his administration, the Police Department has recruited more officers of color than ever before. He said the problem lies with the promotions system, which relies heavily on testing, instead of a myriad of qualities and skills. He said he is seeking to reform the entire promotions process, but that effort is going to arbitration.

For now, as retired police Lt. Charles Wilson, the chairman of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, said Tuesday, the mayor had a good major’s position — and he gave it away to a civilian.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.