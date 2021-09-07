Explosion and fire that left Maynard man dead was accidental, investigators say

Fire officials were called to 27 Park St. in Maynard at around 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 2, and found fast-spreading flames shooting out of the home’s front and right sides when they arrived, the state fire marshal’s office and the Maynard fire department said in a statement.

An explosion that sparked a 2-alarm fire in a Maynard home and left one man dead last week was the result of an underground pipe that leaked gas near the residence, investigators with the state fire marshal’s office have determined.

Firefighters battled the blaze for two hours. When they made it into the home, a man in his 60s was found dead. He has not been identified.

“I want to express our deepest condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of a loved one,” Maynard Fire Chief Anthony Stowers said in the statement. “This was an extremely fast-moving fire and it led to a terribly tragic event for them and for the town. It highlights the urgency of leaving the area of a potential gas leak and then reporting it quickly.”

Two police officers and a firefighter that responded to the fire were taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries. They have since been released, the statement said.

“Following witness interviews, an examination of the scene, and the excavation of nearby gas lines, investigators determined that a leak in a gas line outside the home, and not a stove or other appliance, spread and ignited in a basement crawl space near the front of the building,” the statement said.

“As this fire demonstrated, it’s important to treat a potential gas leak as you would a fire alarm,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “Natural gas and propane are treated with a substance that has a distinctive odor that smells like rotten eggs. If you can smell it in your home, go outside to call 9-1-1 right away. Don’t smoke or use any electrical appliances, even a light switch or thermostat, because any spark could lead to an explosion.”

Eversource crews inspected and tested gas lines throughout the town the next day as a precaution, Maynard fire said in a separate statement.

Just days after the man was killed, two more gas leaks were reported in the town on Sept. 4 when residents began smelling fumes, the department said in another statement. Leaking regulators had caused those incidents and officials said there was no cause for alarm.

“Based on gas readings, utility and public safety officials do not believe that either incident posed an imminent threat to residents,” the statement said.





