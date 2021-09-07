Family, including infant, rescued after car crashes into water in Littleton

Littleton police confirmed details of the rescue in an Instagram posting Tuesday, saying the incident unfolded around 6:30 a.m. That’s when police and fire officials were alerted to a person flagging down motorists on 495 south.

First responders in Littleton Monday rescued a family — including an infant — when their vehicle crashed into a local pond, and everyone avoided injury, police said.

“When the officers arrived they identified an unknown man and his family along with an infant baby who lost control of their vehicle and then crashed into Beaverbrook pond,” police wrote.

A short time later, police continued, several agencies “arrived on the scene to begin a rescue process. Everyone was removed from the water and none appeared to be injured. Since then, all have been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. We are happy everyone was okay.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be filed.

