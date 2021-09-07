Grant funds three new firefighting positions in Danvers

Danvers will be able to hire three additional firefighters as a result of new federal funds.

The Fire Department was recently awarded a $996,627 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award, which comes through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER program, will fund the salary and benefits of the three frontline firefighter positions for three years, after which the town will absorb the costs, according to Fire Chief Bob Amerault.

The new hirings will bring the Fire Department’s staffing level to 48, which Amerault said will enable it to better maintain minimum staffing levels on all shifts. The department was among 20 recipients of a grant in the first round of this year’s national program.