The ‘Great Newton Cleanup’ comes Sept. 18

“This cleanup event offers volunteers the opportunity to get some fresh air while cleaning up the litter that has accumulated in Newton over the summer months. Together, we can keep Newton beautiful!” said a statement announcing the event.

Volunteers are being sought to help clean up Newton on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain the city.

The cleanup activity is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers should report to the Newton City Hall at 1000 Commonwealth Ave. between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

A sign-up form for the event can be found at the website of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful at keepmassbeautiful.org.

Keep Newton Beautiful is a volunteer-led organization that works to clean up Newton in partnership with the city and local businesses, according to its Facebook page.

“Keep Newton Beautiful is taking action to make our community a clean, green, litter-free place to live, work, and play,” the group said.

Volunteers are being urged to follow COVID-19 guidelines: Practice physical distancing and stay six feet apart; wear rubber-lined gloves and sanitize hands immediately after completing cleanup; use a trash-grabber tool; and people who are not vaccinated should wear a mask, according to the website.

They are also urged to wear bright-colored clothing and avoid stepping into the street while working, the Keep Massachusetts Beautiful website said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.