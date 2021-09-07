Hingham seeks nominations for veteran of the year

The Hingham Veterans’ Council is looking for nominations for the 2021 Veteran of the Year.

The award is named for Hank Maude, a World War II veteran and Hingham resident who died of COVID-19 in April 2020 at the age of 92. Maude lived in the Linden Ponds retirement community in Hingham, where he was commander of the Linden Ponds veterans association.

In his obituary, Maude was lauded for his service to the community, delivering meals on wheels to veterans, visiting veterans at a local nursing home, speaking to public school students about his Army experience, and overseeing the installation of more than 1,000 flags at the Memorial Field of Flags at Linden Ponds.