It’s Election Day in Lincoln

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to rewatch “The Wire” (for the 10th time) in honor of Michael K. Williams. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 204.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 688,725 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 334

Test-positive rate: 2.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 148

Advertisement

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Share: What do you remember about Sept. 11, 2001? We want to hear from you. Please fill out this form, and we’ll share your story this Friday.

For the first time in 15 years, Lincoln has a competitive election for town administrator.

Voters will finally select a replacement on Tuesday for longtime town administrator T. Joseph Almond, who left his post earlier this year to join Governor Dan McKee’s administration.

The six-way race appears to be tight, with independent Philip Gould, Democrat John Barr II, and Republican state Senator Thomas Paolino considered the leading contenders.

Independents John Cullen, John Picozzi, and James Spooner round out the other candidates on the ballot.

Lincoln has long been considered one of the most well-run communities in Rhode Island, and Almond’s only close election came during his first run for the job in 2006. The Republican won a four-way race that year with 34 percent of the vote.

The Valley Breeze has done an excellent job covering the race, and the key issues appear to be finding ways to secure more revenue from Twin River Casino, holding the line on taxes, and public safety.

Advertisement

The winner of Tuesday’s election will have to run again for a full four-year term next year.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Former students say adult employees at the Cranston-based Artists’ Exchange “groomed” and sexually harassed them as teenagers. Read more.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Friday appointed a friend who is the city’s director of recreation to be a police major, despite his not having any experience in law enforcement. Read more.

⚓ The Department of Business Regulation announced Friday that it plans to fine Anthony Silva, Governor Dan McKee’s former chief of staff, $1,000 for building a home on land in Cumberland without the required contractor registration. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Dr. Sharon Rounds, the director and associate dean for clinical affairs at Brown University. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ A new Globe/Suffolk University poll shows City Councilor Michelle Wu leads the race for Boston mayor, with Acting Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell in a tight battle for second place. Read more.

⚓ Next time you stay at a hotel, you should consider requesting daily housekeeping. Shirley Leung writes that you might save a job. Read more.

⚓ The Red Sox appear to be headed toward a one-game playoff with the Yankees, but Dan Shaughnessy doesn’t like their chances if their defense doesn’t improve. Read more.

Advertisement

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you.

Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Event: Venture Cafe is hosting the team from Globe Rhode Island on Thursday for a discussion about our work. You can pre-register here.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will hold their weekly press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ Today is the deadline to turn in nomination papers for the special election in Senate District 3.

⚓ Lincoln will elect a new town administrator today.

My latest column

The East Side of Providence is home to a future Supreme Court justice, future US House speaker, and about four future governors (just ask them). But first, it has a special state Senate election. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to trailblazing Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson about the value of having diverse viewpoints on the bench. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.