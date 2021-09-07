McKee says Eleanor Slater Hospital gets full accreditation back

The state was able to address those issues, including problems in the building itself, McKee announced at his weekly news conference. Losing accreditation could have had significant financial consequences, to say nothing of the embarrassment of a state-run hospital system not passing regulatory muster.

The Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals around the country, had denied accreditation to Eleanor Slater Hospital in June . It was a preliminary denial, though, so the state had a chance to address the issues that came up in the report — a list that ran 37 bullet points long, ranging from doing fire drills to respecting patients’ rights.

Rhode Island’s state-run hospital for people with complex medical and psychiatric needs got full accreditation again after months of regulatory scrutiny, Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday.

“The staff at the hospital and many others deserve a great amount of credit for what they’ve been able to accomplish in a short period of time,” McKee said.

Eleanor Slater Hospital has campuses in Burrillville and Cranston. Across the system, patients there have a variety of needs, ranging from ventilator care for conditions like ALS to psychiatric care for people found incompetent to stand trial. It has been under months of scrutiny from lawmakers and the media. The Joint Commission is an independent nonprofit organization that accredits 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the country.

The Joint Commission will be back in six to eight months to check on the correction plan, McKee’s administration said, but that does not affect the hospital’s accreditation.

Other news about Eleanor Slater Hospital will come Wednesday: McKee’s administration said they’ll release a report about significant financial questions at the hospital. It’s a complex equation with a lot of caveats, but the state essentially cannot bill Medicaid for services if it has more psychiatric than medical patients. Those rules were put in place to prevent Medicaid money from supporting warehouses for the mentally ill.

Some internal critics at the hospital, like its recently departed chief medical officer, said the state has manipulated patient census counts to improperly bill Medicaid. The state’s billing of the Medicaid program, which accounts for a huge chunk of funding, has been off and on for months. A team from Butler Hospital submitted its report to the state, and is expected to release it Wednesday.

The report released Wednesday could finally resolve the question of whether the state will try to bill Medicaid again. McKee said Wednesday he expected the state would be able to do so again, but was unclear on the extent.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.