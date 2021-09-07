Milton Academy hockey player suffers paralyzing injury; Father says his will to fight is strong

“Jake is tough, is overflowing with grit and is determined to walk again,” said Thibeault’s father, Michael Thibeault of Fitchburg, in a Facebook posting. “But he is scared beyond belief. Losing hockey and his dream of playing collegiately, which we now know for certain was happening, is soul crushing for him. But he accomplished a lot doing what he loves and deserves praise for it.”

Prayers, well wishes, and donations are pouring in for the family of Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault, who suffered a severe injury on the ice over the weekend that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Jake Thibeault, an 18-year-old Milton Academy senior, suffered a spinal cord injury Saturday in a collision on the ice, fracturing two vertebrae that caused paralysis from the waist down and a small brain bleed, according to a statement posted to the Greg Hill Foundation, which is operating an online fund-raiser for the Thibeaults that Michael Thibeault linked to on his Facebook page.

“Jake and his family will need help and support as Jake starts to recover from his injuries,” said the foundation, which had raised more than $20,000 for the injured teen’s care as of Tuesday morning.

Kevin Lizotte, a former youth hockey coach of Jake’s, launched a second fund-raising appeal on GoFundMe, which the elder Thibeault also linked to via Facebook. That fund-raiser had brought in more than $191,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“He is so much bigger than words,” Lizotte wrote of his former player. “For those who don’t know Jake, let me try. What makes Jake an outstanding hockey player has less to do with skills and skating and so much more to do with character. Jake is among the most dedicated, hard working student athletes. He has more grit and perseverance than most 18 year old’s.”

Lizotte described Jake Thibeault as “the ultimate teammate,” always ready to support his fellow players on the ice.

“He’s the first to pass the puck to set up a perfect scoring opportunity for teammate and the first kid to provide backup if someone is disrespecting his team,” Lizotte wrote. “He is positive and encouraging to others both on and off the ice. Off the ice, he’s the first to hold the door and the last to order his meal. He embodies the Milton Mustang’s motto ‘Dare to be true.’ He is a true gentleman, a true athlete, a true student, a true teammate, and a true friend.”

All money raised from the appeal, Lizotte continued, will go toward Jake Thibeault’s rehabilitation needs, medical costs, and related expenses.

Jim Lattanzi, owner of Hollis Hills Farm in Fitchburg, where Jake Thibeault has worked in recent years, said via Facebook that Jake has always shown dedication to his duties on the farm.

“One of our own needs your prayers and support,” Lattanzi wrote Monday. “Jake Thibeault, had a horrific accident resulting in a spinal cord injury while playing hockey this weekend. Jake came to me at age 13, while running cross country for Fitchburg asking for a job at the farm. A year later he joined our team and ever since has been a farm favorite. Jake always has the best attitude and a eagerness to work and learn. A talented hockey player, we had to work around his schedule, but we could always find something for him here. I am asking you to please hold him and his family in your prayers and to please donate what you can.”

Matt Brown, a former Norwood High School hockey player who suffered a paralyzing injury on the ice in 2010 at the age of 15, also tweeted out support for the younger Thibeault on Tuesday.

“Hang in there, Jake!,” tweeted Brown, who’s coauthored a book about his experience and who also started the Matt Brown Foundation, which works to support people who’ve suffered spinal cord injuries. “You got this. #NeverQuit.”

Brown’s foundation also tweeted out words of encouragement Tuesday.

“We are thinking of Jake Thibeault this morning,” the group tweeted. “Jake sounds like a fighter and ready to face this challenge with all he’s got. Hoping everyone can keep Jake in their thoughts and prayers. The foundation is ready to help in anyway we can.”

Michael Thibeault said in his Facebook posting Monday that his son was poised to captain his hockey team this season at Milton Academy, and he thanked head coach Paul Cannata for his support.

“Paul has called Jake the greatest kid on earth,” Michael Thibeault wrote. “We love this man and couldn’t have navigated where we are right now without him.” The elder Thibeault concluded his posting by addressing his son directly, telling him he’ll always be a great hockey player despite his injury.

“One day you will be back on the ice in one form or another,” Michael Thibeault wrote. “For all the coaches over the years we thank each and every one of you for helping him get closer to his dream. He may have missed achieving his dream by the thinnest of slivers but in our eyes he made it. Now it’s time for him to create new dreams to chase!!!”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.