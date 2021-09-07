New panel will help Stow address traffic problems

Stow is seeking the help of community members in identifying traffic problems in town and ways to address them.

The town recently created a Traffic Safety Advisory Committee to provide officials with recommendations on issues such as reducing speeding and unnecessary traffic on local streets. Residents are invited to submit suggestions to the committee through an online form on the town’s website, stow-ma.gov.

Any suggestions will be reviewed by the panel, which will be made up of the police and fire chiefs, the superintendent of streets, and the town planner — or their designees — and a resident.