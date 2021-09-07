Newton Community Pride to distribute ‘micro grants’

“It is a pleasure to bring financial support to artists, area councils, neighborhood groups and art’s nonprofits wishing to build community through arts and culture programming, beautification or service projects,” Gavris said in a statement.

Gloria Gavris, chairwoman of the organization’s board of directors, said the “micro grant” fund was developed to provide seed money for more community programming to groups whose programming was consistent with the mission of Newton Community Pride.

Newton Community Pride is offering “micro grants” for local efforts to help support the arts, culture, service, and beautification in the city.

Newton Community Pride was formed by volunteers in 1989, according to its website, and its sponsored events and programs are funded primarily through business and individual donations.

Advertisement

Grant recipients have included the Newton Theatre Company, Cappella Clausura Inc., the Juneteenth Celebration Committee, the Pan Asian Cultural Festival Committee, the Indigenous People’s Day Committee, the Bristol Park/Commonwealth Avenue Beautification Project, the 4C Covid Remembrance Project, and Service Stars’ African Library Book Drive. The average grant amount was $1,071, the statement said.

Renande Loayza, with the Juneteenth Celebration, said Newton Community Pride helped support the event.

“The event held space for joy, education, and activism and the funding provided by NCP helped cover the cost of the entertainment which was led by their willingness to be allies in bringing diversity to the city of Newton,” Loayza said.

According to the application form, the organization is encouraging programs that embrace the city’s diversity, “and represent the voices, experiences and community of historically marginalized groups” in Newton.

The application form is available on the Newton Community Pride website at newtoncommunitypride.org.

Applications for the grant, which opened Sept. 1, are due by Oct. 1.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.