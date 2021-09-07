One person injured in Dorchester motorcycle crash

One person was injured after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Dorchester Tuesday night, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.
Police learned of the crash near Westville and Boyd Street shortly after 5:30 p.m., Watson said.
The motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital, but their condition was not immediately known Tuesday night, Watson said. No other injuries were reported.
