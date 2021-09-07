Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

Police received a call about a person shot at 538 Talbot Avenue around 4:25 p.m., Watson said.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Dorchester early Tuesday evening, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Watson said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Boston Police.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.