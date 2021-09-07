Providence strip club agrees to pay $1.5 million to resolve dancers’ class-action wage suit

The dancers filed the agreement with the club in Rhode Island federal court Tuesday. Because class actions involve not just people who actually filed suit but a whole group of people who were allegedly harmed, they require a sign-off from a judge, a process that could take a few months. Class members will have a chance to object if they want.

PROVIDENCE — The Foxy Lady strip club has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by dancers who alleged the club misclassified them as independent contractors and failed to pay them what they deserved, according to court records.

Advertisement

But the broad outlines of the agreement became clear Tuesday, according to a motion filed by the dancers’ attorneys: The club will pay $1.5 million to resolve the allegations, spaced out in $300,000 increments over the coming years. Of that $1.5 million, one third, or $500,000, will go to the dancers’ lawyers. And $25,000 will be paid to the two dancers who filed suit on behalf of the class. The suit was filed more than six years ago.

The Foxy Lady on Chalkstone Avenue is an institution in Providence, with a colorful and lengthy history of police raids, political intrigue and connections to the criminal underworld. It’s long been the sort of place where you have to distinguish between the people who own the place, and the people who actually run the show.

Gulliver’s Tavern, the official name for the company — discretion being key for credit-card statements and work expense accounts — received about $1.7 million in restaurant bailout funds in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clubs around Rhode Island and around the country often get sued for misclassifying their dancers as independent contractors. Experts say courts are in practically unanimous agreement that the dancers should be classified as employees, not contractors, since they’re core to the function of a strip club: People go there to see strippers. The club also had significant control over their work. That gives them the right to things like a minimum wage and other job protections, class action suits, like the one against the Foxy, often say. And even though they worked on tips, the club improperly garnished them, and charged them fees they should not have, the suit said.

Advertisement

But clubs around the country just infringe, settling class-action court cases every few years as the cost of doing business, legal experts say. The dancers in the Foxy Lady case had won every major issue so far in the litigation.

The Wild Zebra, which now operates under a different name, recently resolved similar allegations, The Providence Journal reported.

Although the Foxy Lady agreed to pay in the seven figures to settle the suit, it did not admit to any wrongdoing — and did not say it would change its business practices.

Anyone who worked as an exotic dancer — the term used in the litigation — after May 23, 2012 will be eligible for a payout, with the total amount to be determined by the amount of time they worked there. If there’s more money left over at the end, half the money will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the other half will go back to the Foxy Lady.

Lawyers for the dancers and the club, and the management of the club, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.