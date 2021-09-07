Quincy’s preliminary election for School Committee set for Tuesday

Three incumbents are running, and four challengers. Six of the candidates are women.

The winners will vie for three positions on the eight-member committee, which consists of six elected members, the mayor, and the superintendent of schools.

Seven people are running for six spots on the November ballot for the Quincy School Committee in the preliminary municipal election on Tuesday.

On the ballot in the preliminary election are Emily Lebo, an educator who has been on the School Committee since 2010; and Douglas Gutro, a former city councilor who has been on the School Committee since 2018. Courtney Perdios, who was appointed six months ago to fill a vacancy on the board, is running for the full three-year term.

Also running are Ellen Patterson O’Donnell, who worked for the Harvard School of Public Health and in finance and is now in real estate; social worker Liz Speakman; Liberty Schaaf, a real estate agent and mother of six with a degree in early childhood education; and Tina Cahill, who has close to 30 years in education, is the executive director of an organization that works with recovering addicts, and is the wife of former state treasurer Tim Cahill.

All the candidates have stressed their ties to Quincy public schools as parents, grandparents, or alumni, and the need to address issues raised by the pandemic.

