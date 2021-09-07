Retired State Police captain, wife arraigned on charges stemming from Dedham teen’s drowning during graduation party

The arraignment for James F. Coughlin, 55, and Leslie Coughlin, 54 was held in Dedham District Court, where pleas of not guilty were entered for each of them on counts of reckless endangerment of a child and providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21, both misdemeanors, legal filings show.

A retired State Police captain and his wife were arraigned Tuesday on charges of child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with the June death of 17-year-old Alonzo J. Polk IV , who was pulled from a pool at their Dedham home during a high school graduation party and succumbed to his injuries days later.

They were released on personal recognizance, and a lawyer for the couple didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

The charges stem from a June 6 party at the Coughlin residence on Netta Road.

A police report filed in court said that round 12:30 a.m. June 6. One of the responding officers saw “several obviously intoxicated high school age individuals as well as many empty beer cans.”

Police identified four teenagers by name who told investigators “they were permitted to consume alcohol on the premises.” The police report said “James and Leslie Coughlin would have reasonably known that many of the guests were not of age to consume alcohol.’’

To further support the request that both Coughlins face charges of providing alcohol to minors, police said they reviewed photographs taken during the party, “including one that depicts the 17-year-old drowning victim [Polk] sitting at a table with several empty alcohol containers in front of him.”

Police said the basis for charging the Coughlins with child endangerment was tied to the lack of underwater lighting in the deep end of the in-ground pool. The light, according to police, was still connected to the pool, but was lying on a towel alongside the pool.

“The pool area [was] dimly lit,” according to the police report. “The adults that had previously been outside in the yard/pool area relocated to the interior of the home, thereby leaving a number of underage drinkers unattended at the pool.”

Polk was pulled from the pool around midnight and provided with CPR at the scene and taken to a Boston hospital; he died June 10. Brian Kelly, a lawyer for the Coughlins, has said previously that James Coughlin provided the CPR.

Kelly has also asserted in prior court proceedings that Polk was a non-swimmer who was knocked into the pool by a friend who was unaware the teenager could not swim. He also insisted there were adults still in the backyard when the teenager landed in the pool and that since Polk would have turned 18 on June 17, he could not reasonably be considered a child.

“Alonzo was certainly an outstanding young man and he was a welcome and invited guest to the Coughlins’ home,” Kelly said. But “this wasn’t a situation where he was a toddler left unsupervised near a pool.”

Kelly, without citing his source of information, was adamant during a July court hearing that Polk did not consume alcohol at the Coughlins’ home.

“He was observed drinking water. He was not drinking [alcohol] at the party,” Kelly said. “It was well-known he was not a drinker.”

The family of Polk, who was honored with the Anne S. Corcoran Scholarship during high school graduation ceremonies and was a varsity athlete on multiple teams, has previously said the two criminal complaints mark the first step in obtaining justice for the teenager.

“We’re here only for justice for Alonzo. We appreciate what happened here today,” said Roshawn Drane, Polk’s brother, following a July court hearing to determine whether the Coughlins would face charges. “It’s one step of a long road, and I want to make sure in this long road that there’s justice for Alonzo.”

The Coughlins’ next court date is slated for Nov. 3, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Globe correspondent Andrew Brinker contributed.

