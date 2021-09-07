Revere man arraigned in animal cruelty case; allegedly left dog tied to rod at local beach

The defendant, Elias Pacheco-Osario, 27, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to charges of animal cruelty, animal cruelty by custodian, and dog confinement violation, according to officials and legal filings.

A Revere man was arraigned Tuesday on animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving his pitbull mix chained to a steel rod at Short Beach in that city Aug. 29, abandoning the dog to the mercy of the high tide before it was rescued by authorities.

He was released on the $340 he previously posted at the police station following his arrest, according to court records and a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

A lawyer for Pacheco-Osario didn’t immediately return voice and text messages seeking comment.

State Police said in a statement Monday that Pacheco-Osario was arrested Friday, after investigators determined he’d chained his dog to an “exposed steel rod at the edge of a beach, with a large rock attached to the chain to prevent the dog from escaping, and then walked away.”

Trooper Carlo Mastromattei was dispatched to Winthrop Parkway around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of an abandoned dog tied to a pole along the shoreline of the beach, the statement said.

The roughly 50-pound dog, State Police said, “had a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it, preventing the dog from escaping. The dog was left in a secluded portion of the beach close to the waterline, chained to the piece of rebar exposed at the bottom of the walkway where it meets the sand at the high tide line.”

During certain parts of the day, the statement said, that portion of the beach is completely submerged, with the tide rising high as street level, past the point where the dog was chained.

“The dog was at risk of drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found,” the statement said.

But it was, and investigators set to work locating a suspect. Mastromattei and Trooper Pasquale Zollo canvassed the area for video surveillance, the statement said, and they caught a break.

The pair “located video from three separate residences showing a male suspect walking the dog toward Short Beach,” the statement said. “A fourth video obtained by Revere Police Detective David Caramanica showed the same man walk down the beach ramp to the sand with the dog. All four videos show a metal chain collar and leash attached to the dog consistent with those found attached to the dog on scene.”

Troopers later identified the man as Pacheco-Osario, who was working construction at a site in Wakefield and who had named his abandoned dog “Killer,” the statement said. When the troopers approached Pacheco-Osario at the Wakefield site Friday, officials said, he agreed to speak with them at the Revere barracks.

During the interview, the statement said, investigators confirmed Pacheco-Osario had been Killer’s owner and that he had walked to the beach the prior Sunday, where he allegedly tied the dog to the rod and walked away.

“The suspect said he had decided he could not keep the dog any longer,” the statement said.

Pacheco-Osario’s next court date is slated for Nov. 3, records show.





