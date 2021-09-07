Suffolk prosecutors support bid for new trial by convicted rapist

Clark, now 66, was 18 when a 23-year-old woman identified him from a police photo array as the man who forced his way into her Back Bay apartment on an afternoon in June 1973 and raped her at knifepoint. He was convicted of rape, robbery, and kidnapping, and was sentenced to life in prison.

In a motion supporting Tyrone Clark’s bid for a new trial, prosecutors wrote Friday that “justice may not have been done” because the victim now fears that she mistakenly identified him as her attacker and the only forensic evidence that could exonerate him was lost or destroyed decades ago.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is urging a judge to overturn the 1974 rape conviction of a man who has spent 47 years in prison for a crime whose victim now says he may not have committed.

But in a 2019 letter to the state Parole Board, the woman wrote that “I am no longer absolutely sure that my identification was correct.”

In an interview, Rollins said that her office’s Integrity Review Bureau reviewed the letter and details of the case and found that the state no longer possessed forensic evidence that should have been preserved and could have helped Clark prove his innocence.

“This was all based on eyewitness testimony, which the witness has now recanted,” Rollins said. “Back in 1973, eyewitness testimony was the gold standard. Now we know that it isn’t.”

If a judge grants the motion to vacate Clark’s rape conviction, prosecutors said they will dismiss the rape charge, allowing Clark to go free.

The Integrity Review Bureau, launched in 2019, has been asked to review more than 100 cases and has taken action in 10 cases besides Clark’s, Rollins said.

“We are not afraid in this administration to look back and see if we got it right or wrong,” she said.

With Clark’s case, Rollins said “something seemed like it was off” because he was sentenced to life, with the possibility of parole, an unusual sentence for a nonfatal offense.

Rollins said her office has reviewed many cases involving people who believe they were wronged or falsely accused and often concluded that no error was made.

“There have been a handful where we have said, ‘We don’t believe justice was done,’ and we have appropriately brought this to the court’s attention,” she said.

Clark, who is being held at the state prison in Gardner, has maintained his innocence and is “cautiously optimistic” that a judge will set him free, said his lawyer, Jeffrey Harris. Clark was in prison from his arrest in 1973 until he was paroled in 2005. Fourteen months later, his parole was revoked for stealing $400 worth of clothing, and he has been in prison since then, Harris said.

Last year, Harris filed a motion seeking a new trial for Clark, citing evidence that DNA testing on a knife used by the rapist indicated that person’s genetic profile didn’t match Clark’s. Prosecutors challenged the reliability of that evidence, and other forensic evidence, including semen collected from the victim, was no longer available.

“I see an opportunity for justice and I hope it will prevail,” Harris said.

The victim was raped in her apartment, beaten, and then taken to Roxbury by her attacker, according to parole board records. She fled to a fire station, where a number of firefighters briefly glimpsed the suspect. Four of them identified Clark from a photo array.

Prosecutors had initially opposed Clark’s motion for a new trial. But in light of the victim’s letter and the failure by investigators to preserve critical evidence from the crime, they concluded the conviction should be vacated.

“How extraordinary this victim is, that they survived through this horrific, traumatic, violent act, have thrived, and now have written this letter that they are questioning their identification,” Rollins said. “It speaks so much about the character of this person. Many people might not have done that.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.