Wellesley seeks members for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force

“The Town of Wellesley is a community that highly values diversity, human dignity, and respect for all individuals,” the statement said. “Our community, however, like so many others across the country, continues to experience incidents of discrimination, bias, injustice, and inequity.”

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop is seeking up to 25 individuals from the community who are interested in serving on the board, according to a statement.

Wellesley town officials are seeking volunteers for a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.

During the past year, the town’s Select Board office worked with an independent consultant to create the Wellesley Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative, “which will chart a path for the deliberate work needed to be more inclusive and equitable as we make decisions and interact as a community,” the statement said.

The new task force is intended to represent all of Wellesley and will include town officials, thought leaders, faith leaders, individuals with marginalized identities, and other people who are “passionate about this work,” the statement said.

The board will create a vision statement for racial equity in the town and develop a mission statement, as well as a framework that supports the goal of racial equity.

It will also establish community guiding principles and intentional practices to “anti-bias, nondiscriminatory and anti-racist attitudes and behaviors,” according to the statement.

Participation on the task force is open to residents, non-residents, business owners, and employees in the town. Applicants can fill out the interest form available on the town website, and submit it by e-mail to dei@wellesleyma.gov or deliver it to the Select Board office on the third floor of Wellesley Town Hall at 525 Washington St.

The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 13, the statement said, and task force members are expected to be selected by early October.

More information on Wellesley’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative is available on the town website.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.