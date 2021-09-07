With two critical debates looming, mayor’s takes a new tone

This broadside was produced by an independent group supporting Acting Mayor Kim Janey — a group funded by Local 26, the hospitality workers union — and it marked a decisive turning point in this previously polite campaign.

“Andrea Campbell’s campaign is supported by special interests that want to take money from our schools and give it to other schools that discriminate against kids with special needs. Special interests versus kids with special needs — Andrea Campbell is on the wrong side.”

With two crucial debates this week, the race for mayor has entered its tense final stretch, and the gloves have decisively come off.

Advertisement

For months, this has been peaceful, as close races go in this proudly tough political town.

But with less than a week to go, three candidates, Janey, Annissa Essaaibi George, and Campbell, are essentially tied for second place — well behind City Councilor Michelle Wu — separated by 2 points in a Boston Globe/Suffolk poll with a margin of error of 4.4 points. With every vote critical, everything is about to get more contentious.

For the uninitiated, the Local 26 attack ad was an oblique reference to Campbell’s support for increasing the number of charter schools in the city — a cause that is anathema to progressives, but one that had gone virtually unmentioned in the campaign so far.

Campbell responded with a press conference calling on Janey to disavow the ad. Janey’s campaign shot back with a statement calling Campbell hypocritical. So much for disavowal.

It’s important to note that the ad is a pretty gross distortion of Campbell’s record. She supported Question 2, the ballot question that would have allowed for the expansion of the number of charter schools, here and across the state, had voters not sent it down in flames. She has never, to my knowledge, backed “special interests” over children, much less taken money to do so.

Advertisement

Campbell has, however, spent all summer effectively poking holes in Janey’s leadership as acting mayor, so perhaps they were destined to end this race in a direct clash. It’s been decades — since 1993, or arguably 1983 — since a mayoral preliminary reached the last week in such a tossed-up state.

All of which raises the stakes on his week’s debates — one, televised, on Wednesday night, and other on radio station WBUR on Thursday night. (I will be a co-panelist for the second, with WBUR host Tiziana Dearing.)

Debates are seldom decisive, but these clearly have the potential to be, with three candidates in a fierce race for a spot in the final, assuming — as I do — that Wu’s big lead is legit.

Clearly, the candidate with the most on the line here is Janey. As acting mayor, she entered this race as the candidate to beat. But with two other candidates hot on her heels, she will need strong performances to convince voters that she should stay in the job.

That will mean improving substantially on her debate/forum performances to date, which have tended to be safe, cautious, and unmemorable — when she has attended.

Campbell and Essaibi George obviously have much at stake as well. I would expect Campbell will continue to go after Janey, while Essaibi George will try to solidify her place as the candidate of nonprogressive white voters who want as little change as possible.

Advertisement

Former economic development chief John Barros has languished in the polls. But as a former mayoral candidate he has high-profile debate experience — and nothing to lose. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him throw a few punches that land at the front-runners, especially Essaibi George.

Wu is in both a good and a bad position. She has the lead, which beats any alternative. But that also makes her an obvious target for her opponents. Peeling voters away from her could be key to the chances of any of the others.

But the most interesting dynamic is the one between Janey and Campbell. After years of talk about electing a Black mayor of Boston, two Black candidates are very much in the hunt. Both seem to have concluded that only one of them can prevail next Tuesday, and the race between them just got personal.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.