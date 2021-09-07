Texas GOP bets on hard right turn amid changing demographics

Faced with increasingly dire demographic threats to their party’s dominance, Texas Republicans have championed a bevy of boundary-pushing conservative policymaking that dramatically expands gun rights, curbs abortions, and tightens election laws — steering a state that was already far to the right even more so.

Now, those population transformations have arrived, with the 2020 census confirming that the state got bigger, more suburban, and far more diverse. Yet a more apt state GOP rallying cry for today might be “Make Texas Even Redder.”

AUSTIN, Texas — Republicans in America’s largest conservative state for years racked up victories under the slogan “Keep Texas Red,” a pledge to quash a coming blue wave that Democrats argued was inevitable given shifting demographics.

Far from tiptoeing toward the middle to appease the Democratic-leaning Texans driving population growth, the party is embracing its base and vowing to use a new round of redistricting to ensure things stay that way through 2030 — becoming a national model for staying on the offensive no matter how political winds may eventually shift.

“Texas, obviously, is a national leader as it concerns the laws that we pass and other states follow,” Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who is fond of vowing to make Texas the “freedom capital of America,” said Tuesday.

Abbott, who is up for reelection next year and often mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender, signed voting legislation Tuesday that empowers partisan poll watchers and prohibits a host of measures that made casting ballots easier in heavily Democratic cities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans argue that the new rules boost election security and charged ahead to pass them, even as Democratic state lawmakers fled the state for weeks to block them.

The voting law was nearly overshadowed by national debate over another new Texas law — the nation’s toughest set of abortion restrictions. By banning the procedure in most instances and leaving no exceptions for cases of rape and incest, the state has mounted perhaps the strongest threat yet to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision establishing a woman’s right to an abortion.

Another new law allows virtually any Texan age 21 and older to carry guns without licenses. Other legislation banned schools from teaching about institutional racism and limited the state’s own cities from making decisions on police funding, environmental budgeting, and mask mandates.

These policy victories are poised to become cemented for the foreseeable future. Because Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature, the party will decide new congressional and statehouse districts based on 2020 census figures — seeking to make the boundaries as favorable as possible so the GOP can hold statehouse majorities for the next decade and beyond.

The new maps will have to counteract what looks to be unfavorable census data for Texas Republicans. The state’s Hispanic population grew by nearly 2 million, according to 2020 census figures, accounting for half of Texas’ total population increase. Even as the GOP made gains with Hispanic voters, about 6 in 10 Hispanics in Texas chose Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in November, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate.

Republicans also see warning signs in the suburbs. The state is home to four of the nation’s 10 fastest-growing cities, fueled by booming communities outside Houston, Dallas, and Austin. After years of GOP advantages in these places, Biden split suburban voters in Texas with Trump, AP VoteCast found, and won the state’s five largest counties.

Associated Press





First lady returns in person to her classroom

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard.

After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.

She is the first first lady to leave the White House to log hours at a full-time job.

“There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom,” she recently told Good Housekeeping magazine.

The first lady has been anxious to see her students in person after more than a year of virtual teaching brought on by a pandemic that continues to challenge the Biden administration.

A working first lady is a “big deal,” said Tammy Vigil, a Boston University communications professor who wrote a book about first ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

The nation’s early first ladies did not work outside the White House. They supported their husbands, raised children, and performed the role of hostess.

Some first ladies acted as ambassadors for their husbands. Eleanor Roosevelt was especially active, traveling around the United States and reporting back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose activities were limited by polio. She advocated for the poor, minorities, and other disadvantaged people, and began writing a nationally syndicated newspaper column from the White House.

More recent first ladies, like Laura Bush, who was an elementary school teacher and librarian, had stopped working outside the home after having children and were not employed when their husbands were elected. Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama were working mothers who decided against continuing their careers in the White House.

Sending the first lady back into the classroom will reinforce President Biden’s promise that his administration can get students safely back into in-person learning, even as the Delta variant surges across the United States. It will also give one of the most influential people in the White House the ability to speak firsthand about the challenges administrators, teachers, and students are facing.

Jill Biden, 70, is forging a new path for herself and her successors.

The first lady has said she always wanted to be a career woman. She taught at the Virginia community college during the eight years that her husband was vice president and was not about to let the added responsibility of being first lady force her to give up a career she so closely identifies with.

“Teaching isn’t just what I do. It’s who I am,” she says.

Associated Press





US Senate candidate charged with campaign finance violations

MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee City Council member Chantia Lewis, a Democratic candidate for US Senate, was charged Tuesday with a series of campaign finance violations for allegedly using donations and improper travel reimbursements on more than $21,000 in car payments, family trips, a worship conference, and other personal expenses.

The four felonies and one misdemeanor were filed by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office. Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

Lewis has made no immediate comment on the charges. Her attorney, Jason Luczak, said Lewis would seek to have the charges dismissed. He said prosecutors can’t establish any criminal intent and account statements not referenced in the complaint would show Lewis had no intention of stealing money or committing a crime.

Associated Press



