‘This is code red’: Biden visits areas of New York and New Jersey hit hard by Ida

The trip gave Biden another opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to the federal government’s storm response and to build support for an infrastructure package that he has promised would help safeguard against future storms. Flanked by New York’s senators, Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand, Biden said that the bipartisan deal would include funds to repair roads and bridges but would also invest in climate resilience.

“They all tell us this is code red,” Biden said from a neighborhood in Queens, N.Y., referencing growing scientific research that suggests more Americans are vulnerable to extreme-weather events. “The nation and the world are in peril. And that’s not hyperbole. That is a fact.”

President Biden warned Americans on Tuesday that Hurricane Ida’s lethal destruction was a sure sign of a nation and world “in peril” from climate change, and said drastic action would be needed to prevent extreme weather patterns from worsening.

“Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, our economy, and the threat is here,” he said. “It’s not going to get any better. The question is: Can it get worse?”

Advertisement

On the same day as Biden’s visit, the White House sent Congress an “urgent” funding request for $14 billion to aid recovery from natural disasters that occurred before Hurricane Ida and to avert a government shutdown Oct. 1. The request forecast that billions more in additional funding would be necessary to respond to Hurricane Ida, and also included $6.4 billion to assist in the processing of Afghan refugees overseas and in the United States.

“The administration is committed to delivering the funding necessary to help impacted states and tribes recover from recent extreme weather events and natural disasters,” Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in the letter to Congress. “We fully expect that Hurricane Ida will significantly increase the need for further disaster response funding, by at least $10 billion.”

Advertisement

After he arrived in New Jersey, Biden traveled with Governor Phil Murphy to Somerset County, where he toured an emergency management training center and a neighborhood in Manville, where floodwaters caused explosions and fires in buildings. Ida killed at least 25 people in New Jersey — more fatalities than in any other state — and several people remain missing. Biden’s trip came four days after he visited Louisiana to survey damage there from Ida.

As the president made his way from the airport into Manville, his motorcade passed the still-smoldering remains of Saffron Banquet Hall, a building that exploded early Friday morning after floodwaters had nearly swallowed it. The banquet hall’s sign was still standing, but crooked, with a torn “Grand Opening” banner hanging from it. Nearby, a spray-painted sign held up by police tape read, “Help Manville Recover.”

A trail of debris, at times piled 10 feet high, stretched nearly all the way from the edge of Manville through downtown. There were heaps of broken furniture and appliances; dirt-covered toys, including a human-sized teddy bear; mounds of rotting drywall. Residents and business owners had dragged those items from their flood-damaged buildings to the sidewalk, and no one was sure when, or how, the piles would be carted away.

Daniel Lopez, 42, lives a block from Manville’s main street with his girlfriend, Liz Davis. They expected trouble from Hurricane Ida because Manville is known for flooding — and flooding badly. Lopez, a locksmith, said he has lived through four floods since his parents moved into the house in 1991. But it had never been this catastrophic, he said.

Advertisement

“The flood gets worse every time,” Lopez said. “This is why so many shops on Main Street are abandoned now. The people here can’t take much more of this, but the ones who’ve stayed, we’re strong and have been through a lot.”

While Biden toured the neighborhood, he visited with families as a cluster of supporters of former president Donald Trump shouted at him from a distance.

“Well, thank God you’re safe,” Biden told one family whose home had been destroyed by a fire.

The president then traveled to Queens, where several people were killed in flooded basement apartments. Climate change has made low-lying dwellings particularly treacherous: Of the 13 people found dead in New York City from the storm, at least 11 were in basement units, according to the city’s Department of Buildings.

Large American flags waved above nearly every stoop on the northeast side of 88th Street near Astoria Boulevard before Biden’s arrival on the block.

“He brings energy, hope. These people need hope,” said Sergio Bertoni, 61, gesturing toward the homes of his neighbors. “The president is the only person in this moment who can help.”

The governors of New York and New Jersey announced Monday that they had been granted federal aid money from the Biden administration, which declared areas in both states major disaster zones following the torrential rains and catastrophic flooding last week.

Advertisement

The funding, which will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, means those who have been displaced from their homes by the storm in the approved counties, including people who do not have insurance coverage, will be eligible for money to repair their homes. It will also cover legal services, unemployment assistance, and crisis counseling, officials from both states said.

In New York and New Jersey, advocates for tougher climate measures are hoping that the disaster will give momentum to new state and local climate laws and regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as to help overcome opposition to more sweeping proposals.