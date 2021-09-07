Another memorial damaged in a nation that won’t let Emmett Till rest in peace

It wasn’t an accident when two white men kidnapped the Black teenager from his great uncle’s house, tortured and shot the boy, lashed a 75-pound cotton gin fan with barbed wire to his mutilated body, and dumped him into the Tallahatchie River.

On that Mississippi day in 1955, it wasn’t an accident when a white woman lied that Emmett Till behaved toward her in a sexually provocative manner.

And it wasn’t an accident when an all-white jury took less than an hour to acquit those men, who later confessed to Till’s murder.

Nothing about the 14-year-old’s last days or efforts to diminish the racist horrors inflicted on him is an accident. That’s why it’s unfathomable that the destruction of another Till memorial was caused by a driving mishap.

Since Mississippi erected its first Till memorial markers in 2007, they have been stolen, defaced with acid, and sprayed-painted with the letters “KKK.” One was riddled with bullets so many times that it was replaced with a bulletproof version. Another was found in the same river where Till’s body was found. It’s as if racists want to kill this child again and again.

A sign marking where Emmet Till’s body was recovered is displayed in the entryway of the Smithsonian Museum of American History, on Sept. 2, in Washington, D.C. The marker, which is damaged with bullet holes, is one of three markers that have been replaced. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Last week, a “utility type truck” is believed to have knocked down a sign marking the former site of the grocery store where Carolyn Bryant Donham’s weaponized mendacity set in motion an event so shocking it energized the civil rights movement. That’s according to the public relations firm that created the sign for the Mississippi Freedom Trail in 2011. An official from the firm told The New York Times he did not suspect foul play.

That it came only days after the 66th anniversary of Till’s murder on Aug. 28, 1955, not only makes the damage seem intentional, but also emphasizes the need for federal recognition and protections for a national Till memorial, which would make damaging it a federal crime.

In a recent letter, the Rev. Wheeler Parker, Till’s cousin, pressed for the creation of an Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Historic Park in Mississippi. “His tragic death and the bravery of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, are an important piece of American history. The time is now to fully ensure that Emmett’s story is always remembered.”

Despite how badly her son was disfigured, Till-Mobley demanded an open-casket funeral so that the world could see what had been done to her only child.

Whenever Emmett Till’s memorials are defaced, it forces us to bear witness to the festering depths of white supremacy. Racists hate that his image remains a symbol traversing generations of domestic terrorism. In destroying tangible reminders of Till’s murder, it’s warning that white violence is ever present and ready.

They want what happened to Till — and what didn’t happen to the men who killed him — buried in a past this nation works so hard to erase.

Though Till died more than six decades ago, it’s not as long as many try to believe. If he were alive today, Till would be younger than Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, and more than a dozen members of the House and Senate. He would be a year older than President Biden.

Instead, Till is forever 14, a boy who was sent to Mississippi to visit relatives and came home to Chicago in a coffin.

“Regardless of whether this was an accident or not, there is a clear pattern of violence against these signs, and we think it’s time for the federal government to step up and take responsibility for this national American story,” Patrick Weems, cofounder of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, told the Times.

After she sat down on a Montgomery, Ala., bus to take a stand for civil rights in 1955, Rosa Parks said it was the memory of Till’s murder earlier that same year that convinced her “I couldn’t go to the back.”

Each desecration of a Till memorial demands that Black people move to the back. These signs are like stations of the cross, America’s way of sorrows and sins borne by a murdered child. His memorials must be preserved because the racist hate that provoked his murder still thrives and persists today. From Money, Miss., in 1955 to the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020 to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, we are both destined and determined to honor Till and speak his name.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.