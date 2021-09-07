Conflicting feelings over Texas abortion law

Be warned: The bad old days are back
In a stunning and antidemocratic move, five members of the Supreme Court turned their backs on the women of Texas, women whose lives and futures are now in danger. This was a sad and tragic day for Texas, for the Supreme Court, for democracy, and for women everywhere. As we know, the effects of this law will fall most heavily on immigrants, women of color, and the poor.
Texas is encouraging its citizens to spy on their neighbors, to bring down anyone who has provided an abortion or in any way aided a woman in even seeking one. There is ample historical precedent for this kind of betrayal. Under Stalin, families were urged to report on each other; in East Germany, citizens routinely betrayed their friends and neighbors to the dreaded Stasi; and the Red Guards were convinced that betraying their families was an honor during the Cultural Revolution. Now Texas will have its own self-appointed vigilantes. These state-supported spies will have no compunction about bringing a woman to court to force her to identify her physician or anyone who helped her obtain a perfectly legal procedure.
As a member of the Bad Old Days Posse, a group of women sharing their experiences of abortion before Roe v. Wade, we always end our talks by saying, “Don’t let our past be your future.” For the women of Texas, the past is back.
Advertisement
Pat Yingling
Roslindale
There is another human life we must account for
After reading Yvonne Abraham’s Sept. 2 Metro column, “Emergency in Texas,” I felt compelled to respond. I don’t often agree with anything that Texas does, but in this case, I’m in agreement. I don’t believe in abortion for the same reason that I don’t believe in capital punishment. It’s the taking of a human life. The argument that some people hold that a woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body is valid, but in the case of abortion, she is also making life-and-death decisions for another human life. As for the question of when life begins, I believe it begins at conception. I do understand the valid concerns that some people have regarding cases of rape or incest, but in general, I do believe that there should be more emphasis on public education and availability of birth control.
Advertisement
Linda Kliphan
Norton