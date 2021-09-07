Conflicting feelings over Texas abortion law

Be warned: The bad old days are back

In a stunning and antidemocratic move, five members of the Supreme Court turned their backs on the women of Texas, women whose lives and futures are now in danger. This was a sad and tragic day for Texas, for the Supreme Court, for democracy, and for women everywhere. As we know, the effects of this law will fall most heavily on immigrants, women of color, and the poor.

Texas is encouraging its citizens to spy on their neighbors, to bring down anyone who has provided an abortion or in any way aided a woman in even seeking one.­­ There is ample historical precedent for this kind of betrayal. Under Stalin, families were urged to report on each other; in East Germany, citizens routinely betrayed their friends and neighbors to the dreaded Stasi; and the Red Guards were convinced that betraying their families was an honor during the Cultural Revolution. Now Texas will have its own self-appointed vigilantes. These state-supported spies will have no compunction about bringing a woman to court to force her to identify her physician or anyone who helped her obtain a perfectly legal procedure.