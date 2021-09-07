There’s more to easing work and gender roles than women just saying no

The article “As the pandemic grinds on, women are hitting their limit” (Page A1, Aug. 31) frames women saying no to personal and professional commitments as one response to the challenges of the pandemic. Left unaddressed, however, is that saying no to professional opportunities can exact a cost on an individual woman’s career trajectory as well as on the progress of women in the workforce as a whole when done so disproportionately by that gender. Declining opportunity is an act of privilege not available to all.

Moreover, the article’s singular focus on just saying no perpetuates the harmful stereotype of women being overly perfectionistic to their own detriment. Rather, all people would be aided by broader vaccine and mask mandates, as well as widely available, speedy COVID-19 testing, to ensure that the health symptoms of a parent or child do not derail days of work by necessitating a lengthy quarantine. Other advancements, such as universal child care and flexible scheduling, would also help people to be successful workers and parents.