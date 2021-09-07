Bill Belichick reflects on decision to release Cam Newton: ‘He gave us everything he had’

The 32-year-old former MVP was New England’s starter in 2020, but lost the preseason competition to rookie Mac Jones.

Of the roster cuts the Patriots made prior to the start of the season, none received more attention than that of quarterback Cam Newton.

In the end, Belichick decided to cut Newton.

During a Tuesday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick was asked about Newton’s release. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s always difficult when you have to reduce your roster. A lot of guys worked hard, a lot of guys that performed well and had either good years for us or good careers. I respect all those things. But each year is its own year, and I have to do what I feel like is best for the football team. So in regard to every decision, that’s what I try to do.

“It’s always tough to tell guys who have worked hard and have given you all they had that you’re not able to keep them.”

Belichick credited Newton’s work ethic during his time in New England.

“I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam,” said Belichick. “He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

What about relegating Newton to a backup role? The Patriots considered that option, Belichick said, but ultimately decided against it.

“There are always options and a lot of different things that you give, especially this time of year with so many players available before they all hit the practice squad,” Belichick noted. “But, yeah, in the end we did what we felt was best.”