Chase Lemieux’s big stop helps top-ranked Nauset boys’ soccer take season opener

Lemieux, a junior, kept his composure and stopped DaCosta’s low shot with one step to his right.

In the 78th minute, with the Warriors ahead, New Bedford center back Ian DaCosta, who had moved up front as the Whalers searched for an equalizer, was tripped in the box and awarded a penalty kick.

Chase Lemieux stayed patient, quieted his nerves, and came through with a clean sheet and a clutch save for the top-ranked Nauset boys’ soccer team in a 1-0 nonleague win over New Bedford at Manuel Matos Field on Tuesday.

“[I wanted to] try to stay as big as possible and get in the shooter’s head,” Lemieux said. “I think I might have done that a little bit, judging by his penalty kick. I’m just glad I got it.”

Nauset coach John McCully was happy to have Lemieux in that position, despite his lack of varsity experience.

“He’s good on penalty kicks because he’s patient,” McCully said. “A lot of goalies like to hop all over the place and jump and he likes to be more patient and read you so he’s not overcommitting.”

Grateful to be playing with none of the special COVID-19 rules from last fall — when there were no headers, no throw-ins, no purposeful physical contact — the Whalers spent the first half looking primed to upset a Nauset team that hasn’t lost a regular season game since Sept. 26, 2019.

New Bedford, which was missing two of its top forwards, controlled possession but struggled with accuracy, putting just three shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

“If we would have scored one early we could have settled down and probably scored another two or three on top of that,” coach John Macaroco said. “I think nerves went into it a little bit.”

Nauset’s goal came unassisted in the 56th minute from junior forward Arlo Lawless, who three minutes earlier had been stymied on a point-blank shot by a sliding DaCosta.

“He knew he missed a bunny and he stayed with it and he put himself in the right place at the right time,” McCully said.

Nauset extended its winning streak to 13 games, with its last loss coming in the Division 2 South championship game on Nov. 17, 2019. The Warriors, who went 12-0 last season, have won 22 consecutive regular season matches. New Bedford is coming off a 9-2-3 season that included a regular-season Southeast Conference title and an appearance in the league championship game.

Nauset players celebrated after Arlo Lawless scored in the 56th minute for a 1-0 lead at New Bedford. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Billerica 3, Dracut 0 — Anthony Giordano, Sebastian Miller, and Griffin Spach each scored for the Indians in their season-opening Merrimack Valley Conference victory over the Middies.

Essex Tech 10, Mystic Valley 1 — Senior captain Mateus Lima’s five-goal performance helped carry the Hawks (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Eagles (0-1) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

Mashpee 2, Sturgis West 1 — Senior Peter DeFrancesco scored both goals to propel the Falcons to the season-opening South Shore League win.

North Andover 6, Lynnfield 1 — Senior Rahul Parampalli started his season off with a two-goal performance in a season-opening nonleague win for the Scarlet Knights.

Plymouth North 4, Sandwich 1 — Ben Young scored three times to propel the Eagles to a nonleague road win in their season opener.

West Bridgewater 3, Middleborough 0 — Derek Thorburn, Colin Shamey and Drew Raphel each found the net for the Wildcats in the season-opening win.

Field hockey

Amesbury 0, Georgetown 0 — Eleven saves from Amesbury senior keeper Nuala Arsenault helped keep the Royals scoreless as the Cape Ann League opponents tied to start the season.

Case 2, New Bedford 0 — Lexi Yost’s two-goal performance propelled the Cardinals (1-0) to a seasoning-opening win over the Whalers (0-1). Megan Smith and Jenna Benefeito each recorded assists, and goalie Anna Michaud had 7 saves in the shutout win.

Gloucester 7, Malden 0 — Abby Lowthers scored three times, and Ella Costa and Lexi Carrolo both chipped in two goals for the Fisherman en route to their first win of the season in the Northeastern Conference.

Ipswich 1, Manchester Essex 0 — Ashton Flather’s goal, assisted by Chloe Pszenny, propelled the Tigers (1-0) to the Cape Ann League win at home.

Pentucket 4, North Reading 0 — Haley Dwight recorded two goals and an assist to lead Pentucket (1-0) to a season-opening Cape Ann win over the Hornets (0-1).

Boys’ golf

Matignon 73, Archbishop Williams 149 — Freshman Andrew Marcotte scored 27 points and senior Quinn Cesarz added 26 points to help the Bishops to the Catholic Central win at Newton Commonwealth.

Hingham 248, Silver Lake 287 — Alex Bankhead (38) and Drew Golden (40) posted the low scores for the Harbormen in the Patriot League win at Indian Pond Country Club.

Xaverian 222, Malden Catholic 268 — Senior Joey Lenane shot a 1-under-35 o power the Hawks to a season-opening Catholic Conference win at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton.

Girls’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 3, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Maeve White netted two goals, and Bianca Boncaldo added a third in the shutout season debut by the Bishops (1-0).

Austin Prep 6, Malden Catholic 0 — Sydney DeRoche put up a three-goal performance to help the Cougars to their first victory of the season in the Catholic Central League.

Central Catholic 5, Haverhill 0 — Meg Malolepszy racked up three goals for the Raiders in their Merrimack Valley Conference road win. Grace Lydon and Adriana Marinello also scored.

Greater Lowell 4, Shawsheen 0 — The host Gryphons (1-0) picked up the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win behind impressive performances from Emily Sandelli (2 goals) and Emily Haas (2 assists).

Mashpee 10, Sturgis West 1 — Sam Kersey, Ava Desimone, and Callia Easton each had three-goal performances for the visiting Falcons in the nonleague win.

Nauset 10, Monomoy 1 — Sam Schiffenhaus and Caroline Kennard (2 assists) each scored a pair of goals to lead the Warriors in the season-opening Cape & Islands victory. Kennard also logged two assists.

North Quincy 10, Fontbonne 0 — Teresa Sheedy started off her senior campaign with four goals, and senior Alex Abrahamovich scored another and assisted on three in the season opener for the Red Raiders (1-0)

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Pembroke 0 — Sydney Comeau (2), Lola Paradis (1), and Lindsay Wilson (1) each scored to give the host Cougars (1-0) a season-opening win over the Titans (0-1).

St. Mary’s 4, Lynn English 0 — Eighth-grader Sophie Skabeikis (3 goals, 1 assist) accounted for all four goals in first-round win for the Spartans in the Lynn City Tournament.

Girls’ volleyball

Boston Latin 3, Weymouth 0 — Senior outside hitter Hailey Rooney served up 16 aces to help lead the Wolfpack to a season-opening win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Marshfield 0 — Vivian Castano supplied 27 assists, Alayna Rooney totaled 12 digs and three aces, and Lucy Swanson added nine kills for the top-ranked Dolphins (1-0) in their home opener.

Woburn 3, Arlington Catholic 1 — Senior captain Amanda Spolodoro had eight kills to help the Tanners to the nonleague win.

