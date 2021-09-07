Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola reportedly to sign one-year deal with Texans

It looks like former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola has a new employer.
According to NFL Media, Amendola is set to sign a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans.
The 35-year-old Amendola, who played for Detroit the last two seasons, caught 108 passes for 1,280 yards and one touchdown with the Lions. In his five seasons with the Patriots, he finished with 230 receptions for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns, and was part of two Super Bowl winners.
