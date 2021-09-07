Game 141: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

It’s been a tough couple of days for Taylor Motter, the utility man claimed by the Sox off waivers after posting a line of .150/.227/.150 in 22 plate appearances with the Rockies. On Sunday, he was picked off at first base with Kyle Schwarber at the plate and two outs.

Red Sox fans had to be feeling pretty good Monday afternoon with Chris Sale on the mound and a 7-1 lead in the fourth inning. But things went sour fast, and the inning was capped by Nelson Cruz’s “Little League home run” that knocked Sale of out of the game after 3⅔ innings and started the Rays on the path to an 11-10 win .

On Monday, he got the start at second and showed off that cannon of an arm of his when he took a relay throw from Alex Verdugo and tried to nail Cruz at third, but the ball sailed high and wide, allowing Cruz to score.

The Sox will try to bounce back on Tuesday. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start.

Lineups

RAYS (87-51): TBA

Pitching: RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

RED SOX (79-61): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 4.88 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Rodriguez: Randy Arozarena 3-9, Nelson Cruz 4-25, Yandy Díaz 7-15, Wander Franco 2-7, Kevin Kiermaier 1-10, Brandon Lowe 4-13, Jordan Luplow 0-4, Manuel Margot 3-10, Austin Meadows 1-10, Francisco Mejía 2-5, Taylor Walls 1-5, Mike Zunino 2-9.

Red Sox vs. Rasmussen: Jonathan Araúz 0-1, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 1-5, J.D. Martinez 1-6, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 0-4, Kyle Schwarber 0-3, Alex Verdugo 2-4, Christian Vázquez 2-3.

Stat of the day: The Rays are an MLB-best 34-14 since the All-Star break and have won six straight road games.

Notes: The Red Sox are 24-25 since the All-Star break and 36-29 against the division … Rodriguez is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 12 career starts against Tampa Bay. He pitched six scoreless innings his last time out as the Red Sox beat the Rays 4-0 Thursday in Florida … The Rays are 12-3 in their last 15 games, including five comeback wins, and are averaging 6.5 runs per game … Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 2.53 ERA in five appearances, including three starts, against the Sox.

