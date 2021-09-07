Kiké Hernández of the Red Sox describes his days on the COVID injured list

With Kiké Hernández back and batting leadoff, as well as back to patrolling center field, the COVID quarantines that have ravaged the Red Sox roster began to ease. The memory need only go back to Monday afternoon’s defensive debacle to recognize the value in Hernández’s return. Manager Alex Cora practically oozed relief as he described how a left-to-right outfield of Alex Verdugo, Hernández, and Hunter Renfroe makes the Sox immediately less prone to surrendering more of the Little League or inside-the-park-variety home runs that torpedoed their Labor Day effort.

The Red Sox who took the field Tuesday night against the Rays looked a little more like what the lineup of a playoff contender is supposed to look like and a little less like one filled with September call-ups on a non-contending team. The biggest reason started right at the top.

But in speaking before the game about his experience on the COVID injured list, spending 10 days in a Cleveland hotel until his symptoms subsided and his status was cleared, Hernández displayed a brand of wisdom that shows leadership even beyond what happens on the field.

First, he thanked the vaccine that he’d gotten, one he felt assured his symptoms remained mild. Second, he expressed concern for his teammates, hoping he hadn’t been “patient zero” to an outbreak that sidelined as many as 11 players. Third (and more on this in a minute), he described the charming way in which he and his fellow quarantiners stayed connected to the rest of the team.

Which gets us to fourth, in which Hernández reflected on how much he loves playing this game, and how important it is to appreciate it while he can.

“The game got taken away from me for 10 days,” he said. “It puts things into perspective.

“Every day that you’re in the big leagues, you need to enjoy this thing, because this career just goes by so quickly. I always talk about how much I embrace being in the big leagues, and trying to have as much fun as I can on a daily basis. But those are the days, those are the times, that it really brings it back to you, where you need to enjoy this on a daily basis. It’s a long season. It’s a long grind. You go through good runs, bad runs. And you know, you’re still living the dream. You’re still playing in the big leagues. So I think I, not learned, but it was a reminder that I need to really enjoy this every single day.”

Clearly, Hernández missed baseball, so much so that he dressed in his uniform while watching games in his hotel room (passing the rest of his days with room service, coffee, showers, Netflix, baths, and playing games on his phone). The hours in front of the television were tough because of how much he wanted to be playing, but they were special too, spent sharing video chats with some of his similarly quarantined teammates.

“I just pretended like I was at the game. I’d put on my pants, put on my top, my hat, and I’d wear a mask just like if I was in the dugout, and I would start FaceTiming guys, try to lighten up the mood,” he said. “And it was cool to see how engaged everybody was watching the games, you know, they weren’t just shutting it down and doing their own thing. Everybody was engaged. As not cool as it was, it was kind of cool.”

The number of Sox players who remain unvaccinated is decidedly not cool. Maybe some will hear, and heed, the warning in Hernández’s words. Sports can be cruel enough in finding ways to rob a player’s health, with the threat of injury always hovering overhead. Opening the door to getting robbed of opportunity is a risk not worth taking, because that door can close in your absence. Ask Wally Pipp. Ask Cam Newton. And never forget that contracting COVID-19 can be physically debilitating, even to a professional athlete with no obvious mitigating health factors. Ask Tuesday night’s Red Sox starter, Eduardo Rodriguez.

Hernández was grateful he didn’t get sicker after the fatigue, muscle soreness, and eventually the chest congestion he was experiencing resulted in the positive test.

“The first day and a half was pretty miserable and then after that the symptoms kind of drifted away,” he said. “I guess I’m glad that I was vaccinated because this thing got me pretty good for a day and a half. I’ve heard from some other people not just in baseball but throughout this whole thing that have felt symptoms for way more than a day and a half. I guess I got lucky on that side.”

Luck favors the prepared. Or in the case of COVID-19, the vaccinated. Boston’s substitute players have done an admirable job keeping the team afloat — a wild-card spot remains in their control — but it’s hard not to imagine where the team would have been had they not been needed.

“My main concern — you can call it concern, disappointment, or whatever — is the timing of this,” Hernández said. “You know, late August, early September, especially the way we had been playing and where we are in the standings, we need every single game. It’s not great timing throughout the season at any point, but later, at this point in season, it was probably the worst timing of them all. I’m glad I’m back, I’m glad the rest of the guys — I’ve been keeping in touch with them — they’re doing well. They’re doing the same thing I was doing, just eager to come back.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.