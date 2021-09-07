Rangers rookie A.J. Alexy posts another stunning shutout start

Alexy allowed one hit over six dominant innings and Jose Trevino drove in two runs in a 4-0 road victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

He’s even been good enough to stir some optimism and excitement at the end of the Rangers’ fifth straight losing season.

A.J. Alexy managed to follow up his outstanding major league debut with something even better. Two starts into his career with Texas, the confident, rangy righthander has made history by throwing 11 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Alexy (2-0) retired his final 13 batters and didn’t permit a baserunner after the second inning, improbably improving on his impressive debut last month. After pitching five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball against Colorado, Alexy is the first pitcher in modern major league history to go at least five shutout innings while allowing fewer than two hits as a starter in each of his first two appearances.

“There’s still a lot of stuff that I can work on, but it’s definitely a good start, and [I can] build off of that,” Alexy said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

Alexy finished with a flourish by striking out the side in the sixth, giving him seven strikeouts on the night. The last two were stunners: He fanned David Fletcher, who’s second in the majors with 10.7 at-bats per strikeout, and then home run leader Shohei Ohtani.

“The most impressive part of it was going into the sixth inning, he was at that threshold of pitches, but I just wanted to see how it looked,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “Strikes out a hitter who doesn’t hardly ever get struck out, and then strikes out one of the best hitters in the game to end it. That’s impressive.”

Alexy, who pitches only out of the stretch, is a former Dodgers draft pick acquired by Texas in the long-ago trade for Yu Darvish. Alexy had never pitched above High A before this season, and is only in the majors because of the Rangers’ COVID-19 problems — but he has heartily seized the opportunity.

Advertisement

“If you were at that game, you couldn’t tell that was his second big league start,” said Trevino, who caught Alexy for the first time. “He looks poised. He looks like nothing affects him, and honestly, it’s like when runners get on, he gets stronger, and as the game goes on, he gets stronger and stronger . . . If I was a fan, I would be super-excited. I know I’m excited as a player.”

Alexy won a duel with Jaime Barría (2-3), who started out with two rocky innings before retiring 14 consecutive Rangers.

Alexy and Barría combined to retire 27 consecutive batters from the second inning to the seventh, when Yohel Pozo beat out an infield single for Texas.

Barría yielded eight hits and three runs over seven innings, but remained winless in six starts since July.

“I thought he was really good,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “He was a little unlucky, actually. He had an opportunity to put all the zeros up himself. They didn’t really hit him hard at all. I thought he really threw well. Unfortunately, so did their guy.”

DJ Peters and Yonny Hernández drove in early runs before Trevino added an RBI double in the seventh and a run-scoring single in the ninth for the last-place Rangers, who split the four-game series with two straight wins at Angel Stadium.

Advertisement

Jared Walsh had two of the Angels’ five hits as they bookended their nine-game homestand with shutout losses. although they went 5-2 in between.

Walsh’s leadoff single in the second was the Angels’ only hit off Alexy, who also walked two batters in the second before stranding two runners to end the inning.

Meyers, Astros have a blast

Astros rookie Jake Meyers homered and drove in four runs as Houston jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and sailed to an 11-2 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

“This is the kind of game we’re looking for to create some momentum and build some confidence and start a winning streak,” Houston star Jose Altuve said.

Kikuchi (7-8) allowed three hits but was done in by an error behind him and four walks, which equaled a season high, over 1⅔ innings in his shortest start this year. He gave up six runs (four earned).

“That one got away from us very quickly,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Not what we were looking for, obviously. Yusei was not on top of his game or anywhere near it.”

The victory ended a two-game skid for the AL West leaders and snapped Seattle’s five-game winning streak.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. (11-4) permitted four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts in six innings for his third consecutive win. His 11 wins are a career best.

Advertisement

“For me it’s about just giving us a good chance to win ... and working toward that AL West title,” McCullers said.

Kikuchi faced Houston for the third time in four starts and for the sixth time this season. He pitched seven shutout innings against the Astros in his last start but did not factor in the decision in a 4-0 win last Tuesday.

Things haven’t gone nearly as well for him in Houston this year, and Monday was his second straight tough start at Minute Maid Park after he tied a career high by permitting seven runs in 2⅔ innings Aug. 20.

This time, he walked Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, and Kyle Tucker to load the bases with no outs in the second. Aledmys Díaz reached on a fielder’s choice as an error by second baseman Abraham Toro allowed two runs to score.

Two pitches later, Meyers sent a changeup from Kikuchi to left field for a three-run homer that extended the lead to 5-0.

“Today he couldn’t find the plate . . . and we took advantage of it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

Altuve doubled with one out and Yordan Alvarez’s RBI double with two outs made it 6-0 and chased Kikuchi.

“I would term it as non-competitive misses,” Servais said. “Based on his last outing, I certainly didn’t expect to see what we saw tonight. Coming into the game there was no idea that it would be a lack of stuff.”

Toro, traded from Houston in July, drove in two runs on a double in the third to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Advertisement

Meyers added an RBI single in a two-run fifth to push the margin to 8-2.

Tucker hit a two-run double as the Astros tacked on three more in the sixth.

The Mariners loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Cal Raleigh grounded into a double play to end the game and give Brandon Bielak his first career save.

Bielak allowed one hit and four walks in three scoreless innings.

Marwin Gonzalez came in as a defensive replacement to start the eighth inning in his first appearance for Houston this season after being selected to the roster Sunday. Gonzalez spent his first seven major league seasons with the Astros, helping them to a World Series title in 2017, before signing with Minnesota in 2018. He received a loud ovation when he came to the plate in the eighth inning. Gonzalez started the season with the Red Sox, but was released Aug. 16.