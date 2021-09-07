Patriots are ready with new weapons on offense, and not just at quarterback

For starters, easily the most obvious difference is that rookie Mac Jones will be under center. Jones, drafted 15th overall, beat out veteran Cam Newton for the starting job, paving the way for a more traditional passing attack.

The Patriots offense will sure look different this season.

The Patriots kicked off free agency by signing tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract, a move that addressed one of the team’s biggest voids since the departure of four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

The team wasn’t done, adding another tight end, Hunter Henry, the next day.

Smith and Henry headline New England’s crop of new offensive skill-position players, which also includes wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. They bolster a group of returning pass-catchers, who, besides Jakobi Meyers, have yet to have much of an impact.

The preseason didn’t offer much of a preview for what’s to come, as both Smith (ankle) and Henry (shoulder) dealt with minor injuries. Smith played a total of 20 snaps, catching one pass for 16 yards, while Henry did not suit up for any exhibition games.

Still, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expressed confidence in the duo’s acclimation process.

“I think both of them have worked extremely hard,” McDaniels said Monday. “I feel very confident in both players’ aptitude and understanding of our system and our operation and what we do offensively and what their roles are in it. That’s because they are very diligent about the work they put in. They prepare very well.”

So, what should we expect from the pair?

Even on his lone preseason reception, Smith flashed his strengths: He caught the ball a yard after the line of scrimmage, made his way to the sideline, broke two tackles, and powered his way for a first down and 16-yard gain.

Smith boasts strength, quickness, and an elite ability to log yards after the catch. Over the past two seasons, he has recorded the third-fastest speed as a ball carrier among all tight ends, reaching 20.72 m.p.h. Over the course of his four-year career, he’s averaged 6.8 yards after the catch.

The 26-year-old Smith also has proven to be a reliable option in the red zone. Last season, he converted 44.4 percent of his red-zone targets for eight touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, he has not dropped a pass in the red zone.

Hunter Henry has been slowed by injuries in the preseason but is an impact player when healthy. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Henry should complement Smith well. The Patriots deployed two-tight-end sets on a league-low 2.8 percent of their offensive snaps last season, but those personnel groupings will certainly be much more popular this year.

Asked if he’d be willing to share how he’ll be used in Sunday’s opener, Smith responded like a true Patriot.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “Absolutely not. I’ll be wearing No. 81. That’s all I got.”

Smith, the better blocker and ball carrier of the two, lined up in-line on 74 percent of the Titans’ offensive snaps, in the slot on 18 percent, and out wide on 8 percent. Henry, meanwhile, lined up in-line on 55 percent of the Chargers’ offensive snaps, in the slot on 32 percent, and out wide on 12 percent.

Henry, the better receiver, has amassed at least 55 receptions and 600 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. He’s shown he can be a viable downfield threat, hauling in at least one reception of 30-plus yards each season as well.

With both players, the Patriots will be able to attack the middle of the field and the flats.

“It’s been great, just us feeding off each other’s energy, working, pushing each other on the practice field and in the weight room,” Smith said. “Two alpha males, just being able to give each other a push. The greatest part of it is that’s my guy, and I’m his guy. We’ve got each other’s back. I’ve got his back. I know he’s got my back.”

Health remains a talking point for Henry, who was limited for much of training camp because of his shoulder injury. He also missed four games in 2019 because of a fracture in his left knee and the entire 2018 regular season because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

Of course, the success of the tight ends is intertwined with that of Jones, and his ability to deliver the ball accurately and opportunely. New England’s offensive line should only help the situation, as the five-man unit of Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, and Trent Brown has the potential to be one of the best in the league.

Besides tight end, running back is another strength, with Damien Harris functioning as the early-down lead rusher and James White operating in his usual role as a pass-catching back. J.J. Taylor and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will get some carries to mix it up, and the big-bodied Stevenson could prove to be a useful option at the goal line.

Given the number of new additions, however, does McDaniels feel as though the offense may be somewhat of a trial-and-error operation to start?

“I certainly don’t have any expectation that we will go out there and be a completely finished product,” he said. “I don’t think we have ever been that on Opening Day. I think there’s a natural growth and maturation process that you have to go through every year, regardless of what side of the ball you coach, regardless of how many players you return or don’t return.

“We are going to go out there and try and make the best decision about, ‘Hey, these are the things we do best. Let’s try and do those as many times as we can.’ At the same time, we will try and add to that bucket equally. You can’t stay the same in this league for two months in a row. It’s not going to work.

“So, whatever we do on Opening Day, we will try and learn from it and grow from it.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.