Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta tests positive for COVID

Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta tested positive for COVID-19, manager Alex Cora said ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Pivetta was added to the COVID list prior to Sunday’s start after being deemed a close contact. Pivetta had been vaccinated.

Cora also told reporters that infielder Christian Arroyo may be out longer because his symptoms have been more severe. Arroyo was placed on the COVID list on Aug. 28 when he was deemed a close contact of Kiké Hernández, then tested positive the next day.