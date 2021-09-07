Red Sox remain doubled over in pain, losing to the Rays, 12-7

For the second straight game, the Red Sox produced a mess of a game against Tampa Bay, combining poor pitching — five homers allowed — with failures of outfield execution and lapses in acuity. Against an elite team that permits its opponents little margin for error, the Red Sox once again made far too many in a 12-7 loss. It was the Sox’ third straight loss at Fenway — and the third straight in which they allowed at least 11 runs.

The Red Sox now sit 10 games behind the Rays in the American League East standings. On Tuesday, the gap between the two clubs appeared even larger.

A combination of bad pitches by Eduardo Rodriguez and bad defense behind the lefthander resulted in a short night for the Red Sox starter. The Rays jumped him for three runs in the second, a rally that started with one out on what seemed like an innocuous fly ball to left by Jordan Luplow.

Alex Verdugo — restored to left field after a disastrous performance in center Monday — raced back but failed to reel in the catchable fly ball. What could have been the second out instead clanked off the scoreboard. Manuel Margot smashed a run-scoring double high off the Wall in left-center and sprinted to third on a single to right.

Mike Zunino — amid one of the great all-time seasons against lefthanded pitchers — then flicked a fastball down the right field line, just in front of the Pesky Pole. Hunter Renfroe sprinted over but couldn’t catch it as he folded into the grandstand.

The ball bounced behind him and into the corner, but Renfroe initially did not chase it, apparently believing the play to be dead. It wasn’t, and Zunino sprinted into third with a two-run triple that gave the Rays a 3-0 lead.

The Sox responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, but failed to capitalize when they had a chance to do more against Drew Rasmussen.

Rafael Devers singled and Renfroe smashed a double high off the Wall, but with runners on second and third and no outs, Verdugo struck out. The at-bat made him 2 for 16 with seven strikeouts and four sac flies this year with runners on third and fewer than two outs.

Although Christian Vázquez followed with an RBI groundout, but the Sox’ best rally of the night against the hard-throwing Rays righthander yielded just the one run.

The Rays then leaned on longballs by a pair of sluggers to blow the game open. Nelson Cruz and Zunino alternated homers over four innings, with Cruz crushing a two-run shot in the third off Rodriguez and a solo smash in the fifth off Michael Feliz, his 29th and 30th homers of the year. Cruz finished 4 for 5, with a double, and four RBIs.

Zunino clubbed a solo homer off Rodriguez in the fourth and Feliz in the sixth, his 28th and 29th of the season. Luplow added a three-run homer — his 10th of the year — off Brad Peacock in the seventh.

Rodriguez — who’d been outstanding over six shutout innings against the Rays last week — performed poorly. He allowed six runs on eight hits in just 3⅔ innings, his fourth start of the second half in which he’s failed to pitch four full innings. He’s now 11-8 with a 5.15 ERA.

That said, the Red Sox’ outfield defense once again played a role in that poor performance, necessitating further scientific inquiry into whether defensive shortcomings will prove a black hole that sucks the Red Sox season in oblivion.

The Red Sox pitching staff entered the day having allowed a .329 batting average on fly balls, 29th in the majors. Fenway’s cozy confines, of course, play a significant role in that poor showing, yet the myriad misplays and misjudgments of outfielders contributed significantly to that mark as well.

Yet the infield defense has been even more of a glaring deficiency, with the Sox allowing a .274 average on grounders — easily the worst mark in MLB.

“Defense isn’t about the diving play or the web gem, like we used to call it on ‘Baseball Tonight.’ It’s about making the right decisions and making the routine plays. That’s it. That’s all we ask for,” manager Alex Cora said before the game. “Overall, that’s been our weakest link. We’ve been very inconsistent defensively.”

Still, the five homers launched by Tampa Bay — tied for the second most allowed by the Sox in a game this year — rendered the game virtually unwinnable. Down 12-1, the Sox did rally for six runs after emptying their bench in the late innings.

Bobby Dalbec and Danny Santana hit back-to-back homers in a four-run eighth, and Dalbec launched another two-run homer in the ninth. The two blasts gave Dalbec 20 for the year, making him the 13th Red Sox rookie to reach that plateau.

That late outburst, however, came as an afterthought in a game that had long been decided, with the Rays improving to 11-4 against the Red Sox in their last 15 contests.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.