Steelers hope to have holdout linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday’s opener

Tomlin said Tuesday he’s working under the assumption that Watt’s status will be resolved this week. Tomlin said he expects Watt to “work” with the team Wednesday, but did not elaborate if that will include Watt participating in the contact portions of practice for the first time since a playoff loss to Cleveland in January.

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season Sunday in Buffalo.

“Like the rest of our organization, I’ve been optimistic about this process running its course,” Tomlin said. “And so because of that optimism, I’m anticipating quality play for him this weekend and beyond.”

Watt, 26, has been a fixture in the starting lineup since being taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has 49½ sacks over the first four seasons of his career, the sixth-highest total over that span by any player since the sack became an official statistic in 1982.

Ex-players plead guilty in fraud case

Former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the US Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families, the Justice Department said.

McCune could be facing life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, 13 counts of health care fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.

The DOJ said McCune orchestrated the scheme that resulted in approximately $2.9 million worth of false and fraudulent claims being filed and $2.5 million paid out between June 2017 and April 2018.

Portis and Vanover each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and could face up to 10 years in prison. According to court documents, Portis was responsible for just under $100,000 and Vanover just under $160,000 in benefits for expensive medical equipment that were not provided.

They agreed to pay back that money. Portis is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 6 and Vanover on Jan. 22.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The league established the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan after the 2006 collective bargaining agreement to provide tax-free reimbursement of medical expenses up to $350,000 per player.

Portis, Vanover and McCune were originally indicted in the Eastern District of Kentucky in December 2019. Twelve other retired players had previously been charged and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, including former Chiefs and Saints receiver Joe Horn and longtime defensive back Carlos Rogers.

The FBI investigated the case across the US, according to the Justice Department.

McCune, 42, was a 2005 fifth-round draft pick who played eight NFL games at linebacker with Washington and Baltimore.

Vanover, 47, was taken in the third round of the 1995 draft by Kansas City and played 77 games at receiver for the Chiefs and Chargers.

Portis, 40, was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2002 and won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that year. The running back played 113 games with Denver and Washington from 2002-10.

Broncos LB Chubb detained

Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Jeff Miller said Chubb was pulled over for speeding Tuesday morning and it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Douglas County Detention Center.

Court records show Centennial Police cited Chubb for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6. A warrant was issued for his arrest Aug. 6 when Chubb failed to appear in court on those charges.

“We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed,” the Broncos said in a statement.

Chubb is coming off a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020 but he underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery this offseason and recently sprained his other ankle, forcing him to miss practice all last week.

He returned to the practice field Monday but appeared to mostly work on the side. Coach Vic Fangio said he expects Chubb to play Sunday when the Broncos open the season against the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.

That would mark the first game Chubb and pass rush partner Von Miller have played together since Sept. 29, 2019. Chubb tore a knee ligament that day and missed the remainder of the season and Miller missed all 2020 with a dislodged ankle tendon.

Chubb was the Broncos’ first-round pick in 2018, when he was taken fifth overall, and he set a team rookie record with a dozen sacks. He recorded 7½ sacks last season in his return from the torn ACL and earned his first Pro Bowl berth.



