Where does Cam Newton’s release rank when it comes to Bill Belichick’s late-summer surprises?

Here are 10 other similarly timed personnel decisions — some spurred by Belichick, others from some members of his roster — that made big headlines and helped reshape the New England roster at or near the start of a new season.

Last week’s release of Cam Newton raised plenty of eyebrows across the league, but it’s not the first time Bill Belichick and the Patriots have pulled a late-summer surprise.

10. Trade of Jacoby Brissett for Phillip Dorsett: Sept. 2, 2017

Not an overwhelming move, but the decision to swap Brissett for Dorsett impacted both offenses that season. In addition, it was just the second deal between the two franchises in 30-plus seasons.

9. Retirement of Rob Ninkovich: July 30, 2017

Ninkovich had a knack for being a part of late-summer surprises. After all, you could argue that his addition — he signed as a street free agent on Aug. 2, 2009 — was one of the most underrated personnel moves in recent franchise history.

But the edge defender who always seemingly saved his biggest plays for the Jets called it a career at the start of training camp that season. An enduring memory of that ceremony was the sight of the entire Patriots’ roster making their way in from the locker room to witness Ninkovich’s announcement, and all of them congratulating Ninkovich on the way out the door when it was all done.

Deion Branch was dealt away to the Seahawks early in the 2006 season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

8. Trade of Deion Branch: Sept. 11, 2006

This may stretch the limit of “late summer,” but the drama peaked in August and early September after Branch held out all camp, and during the first week of the regular season.

Branch, who was embroiled in a contract dispute with the Patriots, ended up being dealt to the Seahawks that September for a first-round pick in the 2007 draft. Branch later returned to New England in October 2010.

7. Trade for Ted Washington: Aug. 20, 2003

The 6-foot-5, 375-pound Washington was a sizable addition for a Patriots defense that had all sorts of issues stopping the run in 2002. Acquired from the Bears for a fourth-round pick, the nose tackle was a fierce, physical presence who ended up playing a role in the radical remaking of the New England front seven. He only spent a season with the Patriots, but remains one of the biggest players in recent history to grace the locker room.

6. Acquisition of Chad Ochocinco and Albert Haynesworth: July 28, 2011

The two veterans, who were picked up in separate trades, were surprises coming at the end of the lockout. Ochocinco had long been a Belichick favorite, while Haynesworth was a once-dominant defensive presence who Belichick acquired on the cheap.

In the end, the two outsized personalities weren’t quite busts, but fell far short of expectations. Haynesworth was waived in November, while Ochocinco ended up spending just one season with the Patriots before he was released.

Junior Seau came out of retirement to play with the Patriots. Lee, Matthew J.

5, Signing Junior Seau: Aug. 18, 2006

Four days after Seau “graduated” with a retirement ceremony from the Dolphins, he signed with the Patriots. He was with New England from 2006 through 2009, playing portions of four seasons with the Patriots and putting a cap on his Hall of Fame career. In the past 20 years, there were few people who garnered the level of respect that Seau received.

4. Retirement of Tedy Bruschi: Aug. 31, 2009

Although it wasn’t a complete surprise at the time, Bruschi’s decision to step away had an impact.

One of the most popular players in franchise history, Bruschi’s retirement signaled the end of an era — coming the same month that the Patriots dealt Richard Seymour to Oakland, and the same offseason in which Mike Vrabel was traded to Kansas City and Rodney Harrison retired. New England was turning the page defensively from the core that helped it win three Super Bowl titles. The Patriots did struggle to replace many of those familiar faces; New England didn’t win a playoff game from 2008-10.

3. Trade of Logan Mankins: Aug. 26, 2014

On the cusp of the 2014 season, the former All-Pro offensive lineman was dealt to Tampa Bay for tight end Tim Wright. The occasionally ornery Mankins, who clashed with management on occasions but still carved out a niche as one of the best guards in his nine years with the Patriots, would go on to play two seasons with the Buccaneers before calling it a career.

Weird happenstance when it came to Mankins: His New England career ran for a nine-year span that was bookended by Super Bowl wins, but he never won a ring.

The Patriots traded Richard Seymour ahead of the 2009 season. LEE, Matthew J./Globe Staff

2. Trade of Richard Seymour: Sept. 6, 2009

Seymour was a foundational element of the first three New England Super Bowls, a disruptive and versatile defensive lineman who was an ideal fit in the scheme. But as New England tried to remake its defense in the transitional era (2008-10), Belichick dealt Seymour to Oakland for a first-round pick shortly before the start of the 2009 season. After a few days, Seymour reported to the Raiders, and played the final four seasons of his career with Oakland. He’s been a Hall of Fame finalist, one who should reach Canton sooner rather than later.

1. Release of Lawyer Milloy, Sept. 2, 2003

Milloy — a captain, defensive veteran and wildly popular teammate — getting jettisoned a few days before the start of the 2003 season was a seismic move that reverberated throughout the NFL.

He was quickly scooped up by the Bills, and started against New England in the opener. Milloy and fellow ex-Patriot Drew Bledsoe helped thrash the Patriots, 31-0, that September, and many believed it was the death knell for a budding dynasty. Of course, New England would go on to win 17 of their next 18 on the way to taking home another Super Bowl title. Meanwhile, Milloy would go on to play another eight seasons after being traded, with stints in Atlanta and Seattle.

