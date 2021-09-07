With eye on inclusivity, National Women’s Hockey League rebrands as Premier Hockey Federation

The NWHL was formed in 2015, and, after shutting down its two-week bubble tournament in Lake Placid in February , held the Isobel Cup in March. The Boston Pride won their second title in team history in a matchup against the Minnesota Whitecaps at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

The PHF, which is entering its seventh season of operation, said in a release that the rebrand will allow the league to focus on “the skill and talent of its athletes as opposed to their gender.”

The National Women’s Hockey League will now be known as the Premier Hockey Federation, the organization announced Tuesday .

Advertisement

The league added two teams in 2021, bringing the total to six. Joining the Pride and the Whitecaps are the Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, and Toronto Six. The league also plans add a Montreal expansion team for the 2022-23 season.

A new logo was introduced Tuesday, with the league initials “PHF” crowned by three stars, paying tribute to aspects of its original NHWL image.

Boston Pride forward Sammy Davis, a standout at Boston University before being drafted first overall by the Pride in 2020, said the rebrand “speaks volumes about what women in sports and women in general are trying to do.

“We’re trying to be seen for more than just being women. It’s important to be pioneers, to be first. Set the foundation and show people that it’s OK to be different and it’s OK to want change.”

The PHF will resume with the start of the 2021-22 season Nov. 6. Boston will begin its title defense in a championship rematch against Minnesota at Warrior Ice Arena at 6:30 p.m.