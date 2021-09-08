Cast members forge ahead after ‘Shameless’

I’m keeping my eye on the “Shameless” cast, which never failed to amuse and impress me across the show’s 11 seasons. Even when the story lines were worthless, the actors, including the younger cast members playing the Gallagher children, kept it all afloat.

Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton (pictured in "Shameless") have landed starring roles in pilots for CBS and NBC, respectively.

Many of them are jumping into movie roles, which is completely understandable in part because they’ve been hostages to the rigors of a successful TV show for more than a decade. But Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton, who played the couple next door, Kevin and Veronica (“V”), are both heading into TV projects — and broadcast network projects at that.

Hampton is starring in an NBC pilot called “Dangerous Moms,” which is a dark comedy about four mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor. And Howey has a lead role in a CBS pilot based on the movie “True Lies.” He’ll take on the role played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, a risk-averse computer salesman and family man who also happens to be an undercover operative working for a covert US Intelligence organization.

