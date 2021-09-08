This year’s Camden International Film Festival is both live and virtual

Tasha Van Zandt’s “ After Antarctica ” (available for streaming Sept. 18-26; screens Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shotwell Drive-In and Sept. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at the Journey’s End marina, in Rockland) awes with its images of stark and stunning Arctic and Antarctic landscapes. Equally impressive are the weathered features of legendary polar-explorer Will Steger, who lives alone with his cat in a Minnesota cabin. Gazing across his backyard, he says, “There is no civilization north of here all the way to the Arctic Ocean.”

The brief summer reprieve from the pandemic has allowed film festivals an opportunity to resume live screenings while also retaining an online option. That arrangement works to the advantage of the Camden International Film Festival (Sept. 16-26), located in a coastal Maine town with access to such picturesque attractions as Bald Mountain Trail, Pitcher Pond, and Penobscot Bay. Similar natural beauty can be found on screen in the 37 documentary features, many of which explore the troubled relationship between humans and the world they live in.

Now 77, he gets his exercise by taking solo excursions to those ice fields up north -- a walk in the park compared to the 3,741-mile International Trans-Antarctica Expedition he undertook in 1989 as a way to promote a treaty banning the exploitation of that continent’s resources. He and volunteers from China, Japan, the Soviet Union, France, and Britain made the 220-day journey without any mechanical vehicles – just dogsleds and their own two feet – and were the first to accomplish this.

Van Zandt intercuts scenes of Steger today pulling a canoe across the Arctic ice with footage taken during the 1989 trek. In the latter, brutal storms, darkness, and crevasses imperil the expedition. At one point Steger records a message of near-despair. “I could just let go of the sled,” he says, “get lost in the snow, death would come quickly. . . .” Instead he and the team rally, unite, and achieve their goal. But what he encounters now as he crosses the Arctic proves more dispiriting: The ice is melting far more rapidly than he ever imagined and environmental disaster seems inevitable.

Svetlana Rodina and Laurent Stoop’s “Ostrov: The Lost Island” (available for streaming September 16-26) presents a landscape as barren as those in “After Antarctica.” The Russian island off the coast of the Caspian Sea had once been a burgeoning fishing community, with schools, hospitals, electricity, and running water. But when the Soviet Union crumbled, so did Ostrov. The government forgot about the island, and now it is a wasteland of blowing sand, ghostly ruins, and abandoned machinery.

Islanders like Ivan persist, even though their only livelihood is furtively fishing for the near-extinct sturgeon, evading the Coast Guard cutters looking for poachers and the regular patrols of heavily armed policemen in search of nets and contraband. Ivan’s teenage daughter and son hope to escape the desperation, his wife drinks to numb her disappointment, but Ivan has faith in Putin and writes a letter begging him to save them.

Rodina and Stoop capture the beauty in the desolation. They observe but do not comment on the scenes of pathos and absurdity: the rushed funeral of an old man at which no one weeps but Ivan’s inebriated wife; the sad, sodden celebration of the Victory Day holiday, with its fizzled fireworks and shabby monument; and the rusted motorcycles and other relics of better times that the islanders manage to keep fixing. Meanwhile, Ivan waits for Putin’s reply.

From "Terra Femme." Courtesy Camden International Film Festival

Courtney Stephens “Terra Femme”(available for streaming Sept. 19-26; screening on Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Journey’s End) contemplates one of the fundamental ways humans connect with their environment: by taking pictures and making movies. Specifically, Stephens considers amateur travel films made by women in the 1920s-’50s, how their gaze revealed Western attitudes towards the places and people visited, and how it also reflected their own self-perception and their role in society.

It begins with footage reminiscent of “After Antarctica” -- grainy black and white shots of ice cliffs and glaciers taken in the 1940s by a Mrs. Dixon, from Philadelphia, during a cruise to the Arctic. She films an on-board “crossing the line” ceremony, involving “Neptune.” It’s a demeaning rite she films again, when crossing the Equator. In it men in grass skirts smear the faces of young female passengers with an unidentifiable substance and then toss them into a swimming pool. Little is known about Mrs. Dixon, who donated her numerous travelogue films to an archive under her husband’s name.

Other female filmmakers include Kate Tode, who with her husband, Arthur, took advantage of their fortune and the more portable home movie cameras available in the 1930s to take whimsical footage of their many world travels. As Stephens points out, Kate “often appears in Arthur’s footage, but he rarely appears in hers.” So we see Kate aging over the decades as she wanders, camera in hand, through Egyptian and Greek ruins and antiquities, or looks at Greek peasant women grinning as they wash laundry, or gingerly approaches a kangaroo.

Then there is Aloha Wanderwell, née Idris Welsh, who in the 1920s, at 16, joined an expedition sponsored by the Ford Motor Company to drive around the world in a Model T and film it. She was on a team led by Walter Wanderwell, a “small-time crook” suspected of spying for the Germans during World War I. Welsh and her films were a hit, and she became famous, schmoozing with celebrities like Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks. Her story also includes an investigation by the FBI about a violation of the Mann Act, a hasty marriage, an unsolved murder, and then some. Like others in Stephens’s thoughtful, illuminating cinema essay, she is an early pioneer of the female gaze, deserving of her own film.

