After months of filming in Boston, Netflix’s teaser trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up,’ is out

Unfortunately, the duo encounter resistance from a distracted public and a combative administration, led by President Jamey Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son/presidential aide, Jason (Jonah Hill).

The trailer, which runs just over a minute long, teases precious few details about the plot, which involves two astronomers (DiCaprio, Lawrence) who set out to tell the world that an asteroid is set to collide with Earth, spelling an end for human life on the planet.

The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” is here, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and the rest of the star-studded cast who filmed in Boston last winter are all present and accounted for — except for Chris Evans.

Advertisement

“Do you know how many ‘The World Is Ending’ meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” Streep tells Lawrence.

“Drought, famine, hole in the ozone, it’s so boring,” Hill adds.

Along with DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, and Hill, “Don’t Look Up” stars Cate Blanchett (“Carol”), Rob Morgan (“Mudbound”), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), Timothée Chalamet (“Little Women”), Tyler Perry (“Gone Girl”), Melanie Lynskey (“Togetherness”), Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy”), Tomer Sisley (“We’re the Millers”), Lowell native Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”), singer Ariana Grande, and rapper Kid Cudi.

One A-lister not seen in the trailer is Sudbury native Chris Evans, who was spotted on set in Boston and originally rumored to be playing a significant role in the film. After his name was removed from the film’s IMDb Pro page, fans speculated his role had been cut, but director Adam McKay (“Anchorman,” “The Big Short”) dispelled that rumor Wednesday during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Chris Evans has a little cameo in the movie,” McKay told EW. “He’s very funny. I won’t give away who he plays, but he does pop up in the movie.”

Eagle-eyed viewers may spot Boston’s Financial District in a few quick shots, with Devonshire Street masquerading as New York City at the 17-second mark and a restaurant scene filmed at Howl at the Moon at the 45-second mark. (A riot scene at the 28-second mark was also filmed outside the restaurant.)

Advertisement

In total, McKay and crews spent 3 months filming “Don’t Look Up” in Massachusetts. Besides Boston, filming also took place in Canton, Chicopee, Fall River, North Attleborough, Norton, Salisbury, Westborough, Weymouth, and Worcester.

In a statement e-mailed to Boston.com on the final day of filming, McKay thanked the city of Boston for supporting the movie, calling the pandemic-era production his “most challenging film experience” ever.

“This was the strangest and most challenging film experience I’ve ever had,” McKay said. “And thanks in no small part to the gracious support Boston gave us, we were able to pull it off. The really good pizza didn’t hurt either.”

“Don’t Look Up” will be playing in select theaters on Dec. 10 before arriving on Netflix Dec. 24.

Watch the teaser trailer below.