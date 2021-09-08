John Mulaney announces that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby

“She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together,” Mulaney said, touching on his recent struggles with addiction, relapses, and rehab — all of which transpired over the last year — in addition to his divorce with now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

In an interview with late night host and longtime friend Seth Meyers, Mulaney revealed Tuesday that he and actress Olivia Munn are expecting a child.

It’s been an eventful year for comedian John Mulaney, and he hasn’t been shy about sharing the details. Now, he’s letting fans in even closer.

“I’m gonna be a dad. We’re both really, really happy,” Mulaney said.

Advertisement

Mulaney said he and Munn started dating this past spring, following a “star-studded” intervention that Mulaney speaks candidly about in his ongoing stand-up tour “From Scratch,” which just wrapped up a sold-out 21-show run at the Wilbur Theatre. Meyers as well as other comics like Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Natasha Lyonne were reportedly in attendance at the intervention.

“You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby helped save me from myself, and this early journey out of recovery,” Mulaney said. “Yeah. I don’t have a joke for that.”

The couple was first rumored to be dating in May, shortly after Mulaney and his wife of six years had split, People Magazine first reported.

“[Munn] got to date me out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” Mulaney joked. He called Munn “incredible” and their relationship “really beautiful.” He said he first met Munn at Meyers’s 2013 wedding.

Mulaney and Meyers both have ties to the town of Marblehead, Mass., where both their mothers grew up. Mulaney still has aunts living in the area, according to reports.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview:

























Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.