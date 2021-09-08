After they reconnected, an intimate issue has her wondering about his feelings

Q. My guy and I recently reconnected after five years of being apart. I have had a couple of lovers in the meantime, but he has stated he hasn’t been with anyone else since we broke up. We had broken up due to distance mostly, but it was also due to his noncommittal attitude and lack of attention toward me. He did not acknowledge birthdays or Christmas except via text, which is ridiculous in my opinion.

Our sexual chemistry has always been spot on, however, and when we meet up we can’t keep our hands off each other. The problem these days is completing the task, which leaves us very frustrated. We are both in our 50s. Is this age-related or does he just not really care? He jokingly mentioned Viagra recently. Do you think that could help, or is it that he just may not be physically attracted to me?

– Frustrated

A. I am not a doctor and this is a relationship column, not a sex column. I’ll focus on the big picture.

1. It seems like he’s very much attracted to you because when you’re together, you can’t keep your hands off each other. That says a lot. Please know that chemistry is chemistry, even if there are problems along the way. Or at the end.

2. Maybe the Viagra comment wasn’t a joke, but more of a light way of troubleshooting out loud. Maybe he was getting used to the idea, and saying to you—and himself—”Yeah, this has become an issue, and there are things I could do about it.” There are medications for this. There are doctors to see, and counselors to talk to about the brain and the body. He can have some important conversations with experts who know. Talk to your guy about taking the next steps.

3. You made a point of telling us why you broke up the first time—that he wasn’t giving you attention, didn’t acknowledge holidays, etc. Those issues are unrelated to the sex thing, of course, but I wonder if those problems have gone away? Is he different with you five years later? Do you feel like the emotional connection is more significant? Please don’t forget to assess your happiness as you think about the other problem. It’s just as important.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

[Y]ou jumped to the worst case scenario of “he’s not attracted to me,” which means you’re still worried about how he feels toward you. You should work on your own insecurity; you’re still hanging on to his past indifference.

LUPELOVE

Generally, a man who cannot keep his hands off of you IS physically attracted to you.

HARRISBSTONE

I think the Viagra joke wasn’t so much a joke but testing the waters about how you feel about it. He can’t come out and ask you because you have been judgmental about other things. COMBATWOMBAT

I think you’re more interested in having sex with this man than in having a relationship. You don’t even say that you like him. You got back with him for the sex, methinks, and now you’re looking for an “out.” BLISTERED-TOE



