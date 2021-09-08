A friend’s party falls on the anniversary of 9/11. It feels so wrong to me

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is a solemn event for me. A friend invited me to his birthday celebration on that day. It would be nice to see him and raise a glass, but I think about that day and the devastating loss and I’m in tears. Would it be inappropriate to donate in the memory of the flight attendants and pilots who perished and note that in his birthday card? I’m shocked that anyone would celebrate anything on this day and I fear my attitude would be construed as self-righteous.

Anonymous / Boston

You are correct that writing about one’s charity donations on birthday cards is generally perceived as self-righteous. So I hope you didn’t do that. Even if one has given a donation in the birthday celebrant’s name, to a cause dear to said celebrant’s heart that in no way represents reproach, one lets the organization deliver the happy news.

Speaking of happy news — there isn’t much these days, is there? I’m trying to grasp the death toll of COVID-19, currently more than 200 times that of 9/11. Flight attendants still put their lives on the line, and images of bodies falling from planes in Kabul are fresh in my mind. No terrorist plane hit the Surfside condominium — that building’s residents were crushed to death due to alleged neglect, incompetence, and denial. This is why I, writing this before the anniversary, expect to be in tears on 9/11, reflecting less on the events of that day than about everything that has transpired since.

If I observe it as a day of mourning, that is. There are so many such days now, global and national and personal. Everyone is experiencing some form of trauma, everyone is grieving something, and grief is freaky like a tornado. It shows up unexpectedly and puts things in very weird places. Sometimes grief allows joy into a place joy doesn’t normally go, a butterfly in the morgue.

So let’s not judge what other people need to do and when they need to do it, only seek your own level. If you need to mourn, find the mourners or call them to you. If you need to rejoice, do the same. And let’s all take this reminder into the holiday season.

How should I handle the situation when someone puts out their hand to shake hands?

D.S. / Worcester

This is not how you should reply, but: Say, with feeling, “Oh wow, that is a really good bagel.” Hold it. Feel how your face is right now? With your face like that, tell the would-be handshaker, “I’m sorry, not anymore!” and offer an alternative so that the person has something to do with that awkwardly extended limb. This can be an elbow bump, namaste hands and a nod, a wave, whatever, but it’s on you to take the lead. The “sorry” is not an apology for having limits, but a mutual acknowledgement that we’re all learning new habits on the fly and, thus, disconnects will happen.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.