‘Alzheimer’s residents filled me with inspiration’: Volunteering inspired student’s prize-winning essay

On the contrary, the 18-year-old said she was motivated to share her volunteer experiences at a local memory care unit out of a desire for “closure,” rather than any hope of winning the competition sponsored by the New York-based Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Sharada Vishwanath of Northborough wasn’t dissuaded by learning about the Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest with only hours remaining before the Feb. 15 deadline.

To Vishwanath’s delighted surprise, however, her essay was recently selected for the top prize of $5,000 from more than 2,000 entries nationwide. The money will ease her path at Johns Hopkins University, where she started Aug. 20, planning to study computational biology while researching Alzheimer’s disease.

The annual essay contest asks high school seniors to describe the impact of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness on themselves, their families, or their communities, and what they have learned while coping with the brain disorder.

Since the inception of the essay contest in 2008, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has awarded more than $350,000 in college scholarships, including a record-high $55,000 this year to 72 applicants. Other local winners are Adrianna Fusco of Revere, Sophie Redwine of Franklin, and Sherell Jeudi of Roslindale, who each won $500 for 10th place. Katherine White of South Boston received $400 for honorable mention.

“I had completely forgotten about [the essay contest], so when I found out I won, I was absolutely floored,” said Vishwanath, who graduated from Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough in May. “I was so happy when I was accepted to Johns Hopkins, but there has also been a looming weight of the expense. Every little bit really matters.”

Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., president and CEO of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, said he was impressed by all the essays – but particularly Vishwanath’s maturity.

“This was an extraordinary experience for a young person, and Sharada was able to pen the words to an essay that expressed her feelings about how it changed her life. That is really commendable,” he said. “We’re very proud to be able to recognize so many students for their experiences and accomplishments. We hope to help today’s youth develop a greater awareness of Alzheimer’s and inspire them to dedicate some of their time as volunteers, as Sharada has done. If that happens, her words will mean even more.”

Vishwanath said her interest in neurological disorders began following the death in 2017 of her grandfather, GV Ramasubban, who she wrote in the essay “suffered in similar isolation to Alzheimer’s, trapped in his body and mind.” As a result of this experience, Vishwanath became more mindful of the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, which she often passes while driving in Northborough.

“I had never been inside. I didn’t even really know what they did,” Vishwanath said of the center, which she later described as making “a mark upon my personal growth, the way I looked at life, and the way I carried myself day to day.”

“I believe it’s important for anyone going into research to have experience with the disorder they’ll be studying,” she added, “so I went in and asked if I could volunteer.”

Vishwanath wrote in her essay, “I distinctly remember my first day, as I was extremely nervous. I walked into the center with my hands shaking and sweating. The weeks of training I had undergone had emphasized the importance of speaking and behaving with very specific mannerisms so as to keep the residents at ease. I remember walking through the doors, reminding myself that the experience wouldn’t be even a fraction as disorienting as it is every day for the residents.”

Very quickly, however, Vishwanath said dementia and Alzheimer’s disease went from being only “words on paper” in her Advance Placement biology class to a series of unforgettable moments.

“I was shocked to see how alive, in every sense, the residents were. … They had jobs as senators, farmers, dancers, or bankers, to which they devoted their entire lives to. They talked of pains and joys from times I will never know. I talked to a resident who was once the owner of a large farm in our small town. I watched a former baseball player throw his hands up in excitement when we played indoor softball. Even as the threads of their life were unraveling, Alzheimer’s residents filled me with inspiration.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic cut her volunteerism short after approximately one year, Vishwanath said she still carries with her lessons learned. She makes conversation with greater ease and adaptability. She lives in the moment. And she still thinks fondly of Helen, her favorite resident whose death taught her resilience and the importance of appreciating who and what is in her life at any given time.

As she starts her college studies, Vishwanath said she is committed to remaining part of the Alzheimer’s community.

“Through a lifetime of service,” she wrote in her essay, “I want to hold on to that simple human touch, the touch that heals and comforts, and be at the heart of humanity.”

To learn more about the contest and read Vishwanath’s essay, visit alzfdn.org/young-leaders-of-afa/scholarship-contest.

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.



