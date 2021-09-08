Authorities probing ‘unattended death’ in Northborough

Law enforcement officials were investigating the death of a person in Northborough on Wednesday morning, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.
A spokesperson for Early said Wednesday via email at 11:50 a.m. that State Police detectives assigned to his office were “investigating an unattended death in Northborough.” Further details about the person’s death weren’t immediately available.
Northborough police had said earlier via Twitter at 10:43 a.m. that location of the probe was closed off to vehicular traffic and would be for some time.
“Please avoid South Street at Garrison Circle as there is an active investigation going on,” police tweeted. “Cars are being detoured at Longfellow Road and Northgate Road. We expect this area to be shut down for several hours.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
