Boston mayoral candidates set to face off in debate with preliminary less than a week away

City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu, Acting Mayor Kim Janey, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief will face off in an hour-long debate starting at 7 p.m., the most high-profile gathering of the main contenders to date. The forum will be broadcast live in English on NBC10 and NECN and those stations web sites, and a Spanish language stream will be available on TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com .

The five major Boston mayoral contenders are poised to lock horns tonight in a televised debate six days before the city’s preliminary election will winnow that field down to two candidates.

Advertisement

A new poll released earlier this week shows Wu as the clear frontrunner in the contest with 31 percent support of likely voters. Campbell, Essaibi George, and Janey appear to be competing for the second spot in the Nov. 2 general election, according to the new poll from The Boston Globe and Suffolk University. The margins in that race-within-a-race are fine, as the poll found the trio of women all within two percentage points of one another, well within the poll’s margin of error. Barros trailed far behind, as he has throughout the race, at 3 percent.

The neck-and-neck nature of the battle for second means that undecided voters, who make up about 8 percent of those surveyed in the recent poll, could be a significant factor next Tuesday. That dynamic has heightened the importance of this week’s debates, which offer opportunities for candidates to make one last pitch to the city’s electorate. Early voting is already underway in the city.

After a largely civil campaign season, the race turned testy in the lead-up to to Wednesday’s forum, including clashes between Janey and Campbell, the two Black women in the race. Campbell on Tuesday asked Janey to disavow the first negative ad of the race. The spot, done by an independent super PAC supporting Janey, knocks Campbell for associating with charter school proponents. Campbell has persistently criticized Janey on an array of issues, from police reform to pandemic handling, since Janey became the city’s acting executive in March.

Advertisement

Janey and Essaibi George have also sparred in recent days. Essaibi George ripped Janey for a lack of leadership in dealing with the city’s housing problems and said Janey’s recently announced eviction moratorium was a “band-aid over a bullet wound.”

Janey responded to that criticism by saying it was disappointing that “a candidate who has a track record of evicting tenants, you know, be critical of an eviction moratorium.” It was an apparent reference to Essaibi George’s husband’s property development and management business. Essaibi George’s campaign shot back that “Personal attacks won’t speak to voters, leadership will.”

Whether the sharp elbows will continue Wednesday night remains to be seen. While many of the candidates will undoubtedly be trying to differentiate themselves from the pack, negative attacks are not without risks, political analysts say. Who will dish out criticism, who will be the target of the jabs, and the substance of the digs remain open questions.

During the day on Wednesday the various campaigns rumbled on, with a couple candidates picking up endorsements. State Representative Jon Santiago, an emergency room doctor who dropped out of the mayoral race in July, endorsed Janey. Meanwhile, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, a North End Democrat who serves as House Ways and Means chairman, announced he was backing Wu.

Advertisement

Essaibi George, whose late father was a Tunisian immigrant, called into Arab News Radio during the morning before having an interview with Vietnamese American TV, according to the campaign.

Campbell, meanwhile, had a Fox 25 interview in the morning and attended a senior picnic in East Boston during the early afternoon.

Wednesday’s debate is organized by NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN, The Bay State Banner, and the Dorchester Reporter.

Two mayoral forums will follow on Thursday. The first is scheduled for the morning and will be hosted by A Better City, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, and CommonWealth Magazine. The second will start at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by WBUR, the Globe, UMass Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies, and WCVB.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.