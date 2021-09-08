A Brown University graduate has a chance to be the next governor of California (but probably not)

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think my biggest pet peeve is when people don’t wave when they cross the road in front of your car in gratitude for you not hitting them. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 181.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 691,725 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 853 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 152

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

There’s good news and bad news for Brown University graduate and conservative talk-show host Larry Elder as he seeks to become the next governor of California.

The good: If current Governor Gavin Newsom is recalled by voters on Sept. 14, polls show that Elder, a Republican, is the clear leader among the 46 candidates seeking to replace the Democratic incumbent.

The bad: While Newsom’s approval rating took a hit after he was forced to apologize last year for attending a birthday party that broke the social gathering limits he imposed, it appears that most voters want him to stay in office.

California’s recall rules prohibit the incumbent from appearing on the ballot if they are recalled, and the winner of the election (held on the same day) is required to earn only a simple majority, which makes Elder a significant factor in the race.

Recalls like this one tend to benefit the most famous candidates – remember, this is how Arnold Schwarzenegger became governor of California – and Elder has been a popular, if controversial, radio host for more than 20 years.

He graduated from Brown University in 1974, the same class as New York investment manager Steven Rattner. Elder went on to graduate from the University of Michigan Law School.

Newsom’s recall strategy has been effective. He has consolidated Democratic support in a heavily Democratic state, so he hasn’t had to worry about a strong candidate from his own party running in the recall election. That has allowed him to focus solely on urging voters to oppose the recall.

If you were wondering, Rhode Island does have a recall provision for statewide officeholders in its constitution, although the process is quite difficult to navigate. And the officeholder can’t be recalled during their first six months or final year in office.

Voters in Providence recalled former City Council majority leader Kevin Jackson in 2017 after he was charged with embezzling from a youth sports program that he founded. Jackson served almost a year in jail. Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune was elected to replace Jackson, and she is now mounting a bid for mayor.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick asked the Democratic candidates for state Senate in District 3 five questions about the key issues in the race. Read more.

⚓ Workers at the state-run hospital system and nursing home will be placed on leave without pay for 75 days if they’re not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. Read more.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Tuesday defended his decision to appoint a civilian — the city’s recreation director, Michael Stephens — to a newly created position as a major in the Providence Police Department. Read more.

⚓ The Brown University School of Public Health is launching an initiative to study “long COVID.” Read more.

⚓ The COVID-19 vaccine wars are getting personal. Read more.

⚓ With two crucial debates this week, the gloves have come off in the race for mayor of Boston. Read more.

⚓ I’m with Devra First on this one: It should always be ice cream season. Read more.

⚓ Event: Venture Cafe is hosting the team from Globe Rhode Island on Thursday for a discussion about our work. You can pre-register here.

⚓ A group of state lawmakers and activists are holding a 1 p.m. press conference at the State House to discuss their goals for a bill that would legal cannabis in Rhode Island.

⚓ The COVID-19 Equity Council meets at 3:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

The East Side of Providence is home to a future Supreme Court justice, future US House speaker, and about four future governors (just ask them). But first, it has a special state Senate election. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

