Eleanor Slater staffer placed on leave after incident that injured a patient

According to people briefed on the incident, a patient at the Benton facility of Eleanor Slater Hospital threw a cup of water at a staff member on Thursday, then walked or ran away down a hallway. The staff member followed or chased the patient and brought the patient to the ground. Multiple sources described the incident as the staff member “tackling” the patient. The patient had a medical episode, and was brought to an acute care hospital for treatment.

CRANSTON — An incident at the state’s psychiatric facility for people involved in the criminal justice system resulted in a patient having to go to a different hospital, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The staff member was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the sources said.

Michael Downey, president of the Council 94 union, confirmed that an employee was placed on leave pending an investigation into the incident last week. Management will call the employee in to get their side of the story, Downey said. Council 94 is a statewide union with local affiliates around the state, including at the Benton facility.

Downey noted that the union was concerned not just about the ability of the employee to explain what happened, but also the wellbeing of the patient and all patients there.

The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which runs Eleanor Slater Hospital, refused to respond to numerous requests for comment about the incident since Thursday.

This comes as The Joint Commission gave Eleanor Slater Hospital accreditation back, with another survey due in about six months.

Regulators are also looking into an episode at the same facility last month, when a patient partially removed their own eye with a spoon, according to WPRI. The investigation is centering on how the patient had access to the spoon, WPRI said.

Benton is known as a forensic psych facility. Its patients were ordered there through the criminal justice system, such as when someone is found not competent to stand trial because of a mental health issue. Located in Cranston, it is a more-secure facility than others at Eleanor Slater Hospital, which has been under significant scrutiny in recent months over finances, patient care and the overall approach to treating the state’s most vulnerable people.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.