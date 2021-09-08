Ethel Kennedy, widow of RFK, says Sirhan Sirhan should not be paroled

The statement of Ethel Kennedy, 93, was posted to Twitter by her daughter Kerry Kennedy.

The widow of Robert F. Kennedy, in a statement released by one her daughters, said Tuesday that her husband’s killer, Sirhan B. Sirhan, shouldn’t be released from prison despite a recent recommendation of two California Parole Board officials that the notorious assassin should go free.

“Bobby believed we should work to ‘tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world,’” Ethel Kennedy said in the two-paragraph, typewritten statement. “He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband.”

Ethel Kennedy added that her family and the nation “suffered an unspeakable loss due to the inhumanity of one man. We believe in the gentleness that spared his life, but in taming his act of violence, he should not have the opportunity to terrorize again.”

She concluded her statement with a handwritten notation that said “He should not be paroled,” capped with her handwritten signature.

Ethel Kennedy’s statement was the latest reaction from the storied political clan in the wake of the recommendation last month by two officials on the 18-member parole board. Their recommendation doesn’t mean Sirhan will be paroled imminently, or ever.

In one especially pointed statement last month, former Congressmen Joseph P. Kennedy II, the eldest of Ethel and Robert Kennedy’s sons who represented Massachuetts’s 8th congressional district, made a direct appeal to the full parole board, and if necessary California Governor Gavin Newsom, to keep Sirhan behind bars.

“Two commissioners of the 18-member California Parole Board made a grievous error last Friday in recommending the release of the man who murdered my father,” Joseph Kennedy said in his statement. “I understand that there are differing views about ending the sentence of this killer, including within my own family. But emotions and opinions do not change facts or history.”

Joseph Kennedy also said Sirhan “killed my father because of his support of Israel. The man was tried, convicted and sentenced to death. Yet he now may walk free, no doubt to the cheers of those who share his views. Let there be no mistake, the prisoner’s release will be celebrated by those who believe that political disagreements can be solved by a gun.”

Joseph Kennedy’s comments came days after he joined five siblings in a prior statement condemning the recommendation to free the assassin who gunned down Robert F. Kennedy after midnight on June 5, 1968, in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when the New York senator was seeking the Democratic nomination for president. Kennedy was shot as he walked through the hotel’s pantry following a victory speech after he won the Democratic primary in California.

He died the next day.

In the late-August statement, the Kennedy children vowed to challenge the parole recommendation “every step of the way,” and Maxwell T. Kennedy, one of six siblings who signed the statement, published an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times calling “the mere thought” of Sirhan’s release “sickening.”

Not all the Kennedy siblings are united in their belief that Sirhan should remain in prison.

Douglas Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., two of the late senators’ other children, supported the decision for Sirhan’s release.

“I’m overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face,” Douglas Kennedy said during last month’s virtual parole panel meeting, according to the Associated Press. “I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also attended the virtual hearing but did not speak. He submitted a letter supporting Sirhan’s parole.

Meanwhile one prominent member of the next Kennedy generation, former Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III, the son of Joseph Kennedy II, is firmly in the camp opposing parole for Sirhan.

Joseph Kennedy III, who represented the fourth congressional district in Massachusetts from 2013 until January, said in a statement last week that while he believes “deeply in the possibility of parole in the American justice system,” he also feels “the man who murdered my grandfather does not deserve it.”

He said he echoes “the anger and heartache of my father, the majority of his siblings, and my grandmother at the California Parole Board’s recent recommendation. For our family, there has been no apology, no acceptance of responsibility, and no remorse. For our country, there has been no justification for letting the perpetrator of one of our most devastating political assassinations walk free.”

Five other people around Robert Kennedy were also shot during the assassination, but they all survived. His death came fewer than five years after President John F. Kennedy, one of his brothers, was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas.

Sirhan, 77, is serving a life sentence at a California state prison. He has previously been denied parole 15 times.

In 1972, Sirhan’s death sentence was commuted to life in prison after California abolished the death penalty.

The decision by the parole board panel is subject to a 120-day review by the board’s legal staff, during which the case may be referred to the full board for further evaluation before a final judgment is rendered.

Material from Globe wires services, the New York Times, and prior Globe stories was used in this article.

